Co-founders of Wisconsin Watch and longtime journalists, Andy and Dee J. Hall, to retire

After co-founding the nonprofit news organization Wisconsin Watch in their family basement in 2009, longtime journalists Andy and Dee J. Hall are retiring.
Four veteran staff leaders will continue to guide editorial and business operations under interim executive director Barbara Johnson, the Wisconsin Watch board of directors said in a Friday announcement. The board will begin a search for a new CEO immediately.
Andy Hall, 64, who as executive director has overseen news and business operations since becoming Wisconsin Watch’s first employee in January 2009, is moving June 30 to a role as co-founder at large, the nonprofit said.
He will assist the board and staff through Dec. 31, when he will retire from Wisconsin Watch after completing 15 years with the organization. During his tenure, Wisconsin Watch has grown from an initial budget of $160,000 to a nearly $2 million operation employing two dozen people, according to the nonprofit.
Dee J. Hall, 62, who as a volunteer managed interns for six summers before becoming managing editor in 2015, plans to leave the organization on June 30. Dee has run the daily news operations, serving as editor and reporter on more than 70 award-winning projects recognized in state, regional and national contests.
She also taught a popular UW-Madison investigative reporting class that collaborated with Wisconsin Watch on high-impact projects. Dee plans to take some time off while assisting the news team in a smooth transition, Wisconsin Watch said.
Andy told the board that before he leaves Wisconsin Watch, he plans to reflect on what his retirement might look like, "beyond the obvious opportunities to spend less time on Zoom and more time camping, enjoying sunsets and get-togethers with family and friends." He will also consider "opportunities to remain engaged in supporting and rebuilding local journalism."
Prior to establishing Wisconsin Watch, both Halls were reporters for the Wisconsin State Journal.
"Dee and I worked intensively as journalists since we were in high school in the mid-1970s, so we have lived and breathed journalism with very few breaks," Andy said Friday. "Our last vacation that lasted more than two weeks was in 2005. We are very excited about this opportunity to move into this new chapter of life.
"Wisconsin Watch isn't just a dream or two people anymore. It's an institution that is here to serve the people of Wisconsin for decades to come."
