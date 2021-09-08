Clowns Without Borders takes laughter to conflict zones

As people take the stage to perform their signature characters or dances, their neighbors recognize them, costumed or not. “It's like the collective soul of the town is coming back to the surface,” Gomex said. “There is this psychological impact on the individual, but the community, as a tissue, as an interconnected organism, I think, also heals with performance.”

Meet the immigrants keeping Latin American clowning tradition alive in Wisconsin These three Wisconsinites have three things in common: They grew up in Mexico. They’re parents. And when they get the call, they put on makeup, pull on wigs, slip into giant shoes, and fulfill their calling as clowns.

After a dozen years studying and performing circus arts in Europe, Gomex now lives in Bozeman, Montana, where he runs circus school 406Cirque. He thinks it's powerful to see other Latino immigrants in the U.S. carrying on the tradition, especially since the circus arts remain a white-dominated field.

By choosing to perform, Wisconsin’s payasos are choosing to give of themselves, he said. “I respect anyone who dares to be generous. I think that's an act of bravery and courage.”

Mexican clown Aarón Lars Uríbe Rodríguez, who just wrapped up his second Clowns Without Borders tour for Venezuelan and Colombian migrants in Ecuador, isn’t sure whether any of the people who attend his shows have thought about taking up clowning themselves, but he hopes they might.

“I’m sure something stays with them,” Uribe Rodríguez said of his shows. “We leave a little thorn behind, and it might or might not bloom.”

