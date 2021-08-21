Close knit: East side crafters welcome new yarn shop Fiddlesticks Knits

It was Monday morning, just two days after the grand opening of the new east side yarn shop Fiddlesticks Knits, and the crafters kept trickling in to the store at 1976 Atwood Ave.
There was the 3-year-old boy, accompanied by two older women, who learned to use the yarn ball winder to turn his newly purchased skein into a more user-friendly ball. Turning the crank on a table that came up to his chin, he peered excitedly at the growing ball.
“Go, Lucien, go!” cheered Alicia Pressley, the shop’s only employee. The moment the last length was wound, he bolted across the shop to grab another bundle of yarn, ready to repeat the process.
Then there was the employee of a nearby business, who stopped in to welcome the new tenants to the neighborhood and discovered that the shop stocked supplies for her pandemic hobby: embroidery. She wasn’t a crafty sort of person, she said, but lately she’d been embroidering all the time.
“I always call embroidery the gateway drug to the fiber arts, so buckle up!” Hainz said.
And then there was the older woman who walked in carrying a plastic grocery bag. She was searching for advice and no other shop had been able to help, she said, pulling from the bag a circular, infinity-style scarf made from a particularly thin yarn. It was a gift from a friend, and she wanted to make something like it, but she didn’t know how to replicate a key twist in the knitting. Pressley and Hainz photographed the scarf and promised to investigate.
These are just the sorts of encounters that Hainz was hoping for when she began planning the shop last November. A Baraboo native, she’d learned to crochet from her grandmother and made hats and sweaters for her Havanese dog throughout high school. In 2017, she moved to Madison, where Wisconsin Craft Market at Westgate Mall became her go-to place for supplies. But when it closed in March 2020, Hainz was unsatisfied with the alternatives.
Sometimes, she’d trek from her downtown home to The Sow’s Ear in Verona, but when she only needed one more skein of yarn to finish a project, the long trip felt excessive. She tried ordering online but found it hard to choose yarn without touching it or seeing it in person, once spending $200 loading up on yarn only to find the color wasn’t what she thought. In the COVID era, there were no returns.
“I was like, ‘I cannot be the only person having this problem,’” Hainz said. Why, she wondered, were all the yarn stores on Madison’s west side or in the suburbs? And how did crafters without cars get what they needed?
At the time, she was still doing the “two-job shuffle,” working retail at the Madison Greenhouse Store and working security at the Central branch of the Madison Public Library. But she began thinking about opening a store on the east side, in a location that would be easily accessible on foot, bike or bus.
With guidance from the Small Business Development Center, she began studying the market. She checked bus routes. She counted how many people belonged to local online knitting groups or followed other local craft shops online. She used U.S. Census data to estimate how many Madisonians knit or crochet. And she distributed her own survey, hearing from some respondents that they’d been taking the bus an hour each way to Verona.
“The more I started doing some research, I realized what a great opportunity this was. It just made business sense,” Hainz said. “I know the people are out there. I found them, and I know they will come.”
Turned down by credit unions, Hainz secured a business loan from the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) and crowdfunded a $5,000 Kiva loan to purchase a selection of artisan yarns. She wanted to stock a range of options, aiming for quality yarns that aren’t too pricey.
“It was very important to me to make sure that this wasn't like a bougie, boutique yarn shop,” Hainz said.
After renovating the space, the former workshop and showroom of Nomadic Grill, between Green Owl Café and Alchemy, she held a grand opening on Aug. 14.
The walls are covered in colorful yarns, organized by thickness. In the center of the front room is a display of artisan yarns, including skeins from Lady Purl of Milwaukee and Fangirl of Rudyard, Michigan. Their hand-dyed offerings include nature-inspired colors like “Woodland” and “Rainfall,” as well as multicolored yarns inspired by pop culture staples like Ziggy Stardust and Alexis from “Schitt’s Creek.”
Soon, she hopes, customers will cozy up on the couches to work on their latest projects, gather at the big table in the community room for social hours and classes, and borrow from a forthcoming lending library of tools and books. She’s currently assembling starter kits for novice knitters and hunting for crafters interested in teaching or facilitating.
So far, it looks like Hainz’ research has paid off. The shop has drawn a mix of unconventional crafters and people who’ve been practicing their craft for decades.
“I've just heard over and over and over again how long people have been waiting for an east side yarn shop,” Hainz said.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I would say stubbornness and gratitude. Those together are very important.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
A big focus is the collaborative nature of this whole thing. I'm not even trying to do it alone. I'm pulling from the talent that already exists here to have other people help me and to share access to tools, materials and knowledge. That's very important.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
It's worth it. It was such a long journey. There were so many times where I was like, “Is this even worth it? What if I open and it's not what I think it's gonna be?” But, honestly, I've just been so grateful to myself that I pushed through and saw this to the end because just every day since opening has been such a joy and such a pleasure.
Are you hiring?
In the strictest sense, no. But I'm looking for people to host events. Those are paid positions, but they're more like independent contractors.
