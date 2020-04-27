Cleaning out your home or yard? Madison's drop-off sites reopen

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, staff will wear masks and the dumping area will be limited to two vehicles at a time. Johnson said the limit is necessary to keep people safe but has prompted long lines. Residents should be prepared to wait.

“There will be a line,” he said.

Hours have also been shortened to 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Normally in the springtime, the drop-off sites are open until 4 p.m. and have even longer hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Gates will start closing around 2:50 p.m., so making it into line before 3 p.m. doesn’t guarantee patrons will be able to dump their recyclables and yard waste, Johnson said.

Johnson said it’s unfortunate that most of the hours are in the middle of the workweek, but the sites don’t have enough staff for longer hours, even with help from city Parking Utility staff to manage the lines.