Civil engineer is decades-long friend to Near West Side conservation park

Tim Astfalk considers himself an environmentalist, and he’s got the paid and volunteer work to prove it. Plus, he can throw a mean Frisbee.

The 61-year-old civil engineer grew up in the Detroit area and moved to Madison 32 years ago, when he began working for engineering firm Mead & Hunt. He and his wife, Donna Friedsam, a UW-Madison researcher, have two grown children.

He’s been volunteering at Hoyt Park on Madison’s Near West Side since moving to within three blocks of it 20 years ago, and has been deeply involved in work to restore some of the conservation park’s habitat. The park was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, in part due to its Depression-era stone fireplaces and picnic shelter.

At Mead & Hunt — which has supported his volunteer work with $3,600 in grants and paid time off — Astfalk focuses on municipal wastewater treatment. A big part of his play life has been ultimate Frisbee, which he took up more than 40 years ago and played well into his late 50s.

What do you do at Hoyt Park?

We do everything from trash pickup, trail maintenance and a lot of invasive species removal and trying to reestablish native vegetation. I’ve been on the (Friends of Hoyt Park) board of directors several times and served as president of the board in the past. Madison’s got great recreational parks and conservation parks. Hoyt Park is a blend of the two. You’ve got the playground, the ball field, the picnic shelters and prairie areas and woodland area.

What changes have you seen there in 20 years?

More recently, our work has focused on restoring some of the ecological areas, including restoring a couple of prairie areas and oak savannas. When I started, most of the woodland areas were dominated by honeysuckle and buckthorn. Now the vast majority of that has been removed from the park and we’re working to get the oak trees to regenerate, which was kind of the dominant native tree in the area, and a healthy understory of plants in the park.

Why bother returning landscapes to what they were 100 years ago?

That’s always a good question, and yes, the world’s always evolving and adjusting to these things, but the rapid change that we’ve seen in the last 100 years and even more in the last 50 years, a lot of the native plants and animals cannot evolve quickly enough to adapt to those. And a lot of animals and certain types of birds can have very specific needs that these non-native plants don’t support. So if you want to maintain that diversity, you need to make sure that a diversity of native plants that support those animals is still present

What’s an interesting project you’ve been involved with in your paid work?

A fun project I was involved with was a project at Devil’s Lake, installing a siphon to remove high-phosphorous water from the bottom of the lake and diverting it out of the lake to try to improve the lake water quality.

There were a number of cottages, a number of resorts that had little to no wastewater treatment. Clearing of woods in the park maybe before it was a park. There’s very little now and that’s what made this restoration project so enticing was there’s little getting in, but if we can find a way to get what’s already there out, we could really restore the lake to its pristine condition. It was actually done quite a while ago. It only operates seasonally because that phosphorous releases from the sediment that builds up in the lake in the late summer. That’s when they turn it on and remove it.

There’s a pipe that runs to the deepest part of the lake, runs along the bottom of the lake and then near shore it’s buried. Just like if you go to siphon a fish tank, when you go to clean it out you get that line filled with water, open up the valve and it will suck the water from the lake into a creek that flows away from the lake.

What do you think about Madison’s ongoing efforts to clean up its lakes?

Just recognize that a lot of the nutrients that have gotten washed in and are sitting in the bottom of the lakes or in the stream beds are going to take a long time to work their way through. And you have to start at the top, eliminate the source and then wait for that to get through.

Is it realistic to think any urban place can have pristine lakes?

I remain confident that we can improve the water quality of our lakes and feel it’s a very important thing to do. I think that the initiative that the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is leading with the adaptive management is going to be a critical effort to clean up the lakes. Understand what you choose to do on your little piece matters going into the whole big system of the Madison lakes. You may not be the wastewater treatment plant, you may not be a farm with hundreds of head of cattle, but you do have a front yard with leaves coming down. Pristine may not be the ultimate goal. Swimmable, fishable — I think that’s a goal that we can strive to achieve.

What else do you like to do in your free time?

I’m a big ultimate Frisbee fan. The last 20 years with a summer league team at (the Madison Ultimate Frisbee Association) has been a lot of fun and our team evolved over the years as our children joined the team. Sometimes you play a team full of high-schoolers who haven’t learned the wiles of the old people; some of them know it well enough to make you pay.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.