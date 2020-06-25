You are the owner of this article.
City won't enforce non-metered parking restrictions through July 5
City won't enforce non-metered parking restrictions through July 5

As part of the city's ongoing effort to ease burdens on businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, non-metered parking restrictions will remain suspended in Madison through at least July 5. 

Residential permit-only areas, 1- and 2-hour time limit spots in non-metered areas, and street sweeping and Clean Streets-Clean Lakes program restrictions will not be enforced through next Sunday, the city's Parking Division said in a news release. 

The $5 maximum daily fee for parking in a city-owned garage has also been extended through July 5, and now includes Brayton Lot on South Butler Street. The first hour of parking is still free on Saturdays. 

On-street meter parking restrictions remain in effect. 

"This temporary rate reduction is designed to assist residents, workers and businesses who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 to have a low cost parking option during early recovery and reopening," the city said last month when it announced the $5 daily limit. 

