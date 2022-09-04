City set to vote on supports for Madison's homeless population

Madison’s City Council is set to vote this week on two items to support people who don't have housing, as summer comes to a close and a crisp chill -- a harbinger of cold months ahead -- returns to the area.

The council on Tuesday will vote on the appointment of Porchlight to operate a new men’s shelter and to extend services provided by Madison Area Care for the Homeless (MACH) Onehealth to those seeking shelter and services in the city’s urban campground on Dairy Drive.

The vote to approve Porchlight as the operator of the new men’s shelter comes in the wake of budgeting woes for the project still to be built on the city’s Far East Side. Just last week, the city and county announced a plan to budget another $9 million toward building the shelter -- money they hope will close a funding gap for the project currently estimated at $21 million.

The potential financial boost will keep the project on track to start construction in 2024, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at an news conference last week with County Executive Joe Parisi. The mayor had vowed in June not to let funding gaps delay the project.

Parisi intends to propose an additional $6 million for the shelter, making it the most expensive request in his 2023 capital budget -- which the County Board must approve -- and Rhodes-Conway plans to include $3 million for the shelter in her capital budget, subject to approval by the City Council, her chief of staff, Mary Bottari, said, to close the $9 million funding gap.

Porchlight, an organization focused on reducing homelessness in Dane County, was founded in November 1984, after multiple people experiencing homelessness froze to death on the streets of Madison. It grew out of the basement of University United Methodist Church, where it served 264 people and provided a total of 3,634 nights of shelter from November 1984 through April 1985 — despite statements made on behalf of the city and county that there was no homelessness in state capitol, Porchlight says on its website.

Porchlight had operated men's shelters in Downtown church basements for 35 years, but once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the shelter moved to larger, city-sponsored, temporary spaces, first at the Warner Park Community Center on the North Side and then the city's former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. on the East Side.

The City Council also is set to vote Tuesday on an extension of on-site support services to residents of the city’s first legal tiny shelter encampment on Dairy Drive through MACH Onehealth. The vote could also authorize the city to draw on up to $260,000 of available Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help finance those services.

The Southeast Side collection of tiny shelters, which began to take in residents at the end of 2021 from a tent encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne that the city closed down in early December, has provided dozens of homeless people safe refuge from the elements, connections to key services and a path to permanent housing. MACH OneHealth and Kabba Recovery Services have provided staff on site to help Dairy Drive shelter users with daily living needs and mental health services, substance abuse treatment and housing searches.

City officials were not available for comment on Sunday regarding the total amount to be contracted out to Porchlight or MACH Onehealth.