City orders Downtown building with Paisan's closed due to 'structural concerns'

The Downtown Madison building that holds Paisan's restaurant was ordered to close Friday as the owner addresses "structural concerns."
The city issued the no occupancy order for the 12-story building at 131 W. Wilson St. out of "an abundance of caution," said Matt Tucker, the Building Inspection Division director, adding the structure is not in danger of "imminent collapse."
City staff have been monitoring conditions of a three-level parking ramp underneath the building for a while, he said. In August, though, Tucker said the city received a report from a structural engineer hired by the property owner — Rice Investors, LLC — that raised "significant concern."
Separately, Tucker said the city received reports from two tenants of the commercial office building constructed in 1971 of "something they had felt in the building like a shake or a condition that was not associated with a train or a large structure or something like that going by."
It prompted the city to issued a no occupancy order Friday, he said.
Tucker said the property owner began this month shoring up the building with temporary support posts, which could require between 3,500 to 4,000 posts. When the shoring work or another structural option is complete, the city could lift the vacancy order, he said.