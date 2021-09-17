City of Madison cancels Freakfest for second year

The city of Madison has canceled its downtown Halloween event Freakfest for a second year because of COVID-19 concerns.
The event is typically held on the Saturday closest to Oct. 31.
"Cases of the Delta variant are still on the rise on our state and (Dane County)," Mayor Katya Rhodes Conway said in a statement. "As we work to keep residents in our community safe and healthy, it is common sense that there will be no city-sponsored event this year. As I've said before, alcohol and COVID don't mix well. I'm asking everyone to be responsible and safe if they celebrate Halloween or Homecoming that weekend."
Public Health Madison and Dane County is recommending that people wear a mask, get vaccinated, avoid crowded spaces, maintain physical distance, wash hands and avoid direct contact with people trick-or-treating on Halloween, per federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines
"Layering other prevention strategies, like masking and distancing, on top of vaccination, also helps disease spread," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health.
The seven-day case average was 106 in Dane County as of Sept. 15, which is up from 14 two months ago, according to a news release from the City of Madison. The seven-day hospitalization average is 90, up from 24 two months ago.