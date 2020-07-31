City of Madison attempt to remove 'Police free schools' street mural blocked by protesters

Starting this fall, the Madison School District will no longer station police officers at any of the city high schools after a unanimous vote by the School Board at the end of June to cancel its contract with the Madison Police Department. The motion went before the Madison City Council in July, which upheld the decision.

Local activist group Freedom Inc. had called for the removal of school resource officers, known as SROs, from Madison’s high schools for years, often by disrupting or shutting down School Board meetings.

But in recent months, in the wake of local and nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, activists amplified their demand that officers be removed from schools, by demonstrating in front of Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes’ home and painting “Police free schools” in giant yellow letters on West Dayton Street, among other actions.

Reyes said she initially planned to phase out the SRO contract over a longer period of time, but the community demanded faster action.

School Board members said they will form a subcommittee to develop an alternative safety plan that could be implemented by the fall, but no details were discussed when they voted to cancel the contract between the School District and Madison Police.

Road murals exist on two other streets in Madison’s Downtown, including one on Martin Luther King Boulevard that reads “Defund police,” organized by activist group Madison for Black Lives.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. Follow Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today