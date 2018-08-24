Gray skies and a blustery wind blowing a mist in from Lake Monona added to the unease of Madison residents living in low-lying areas Friday as they prepared for torrents of water that threatened to cascade into streets, basements and garages.
“We feel like it’s going to happen," said Juan Losada, whose Yahara Place home looks out over a swelling Lake Monona. “With the rain we’re about to get, plus all the water they’re releasing from Lake Mendota, it’s just a matter of time.”
Losada was busily planting a row of sandbags along the base of his red-brick home, hoping to spare his basement from the onslaught that city officials warned was coming.
“We’re in the flood zone, so basically what we’re doing it playing it safe,” he said.
And for those who didn’t get the message, crews were affixing orange flyers to some 1,700 doors that read: “ATTENTION: Your property is in danger of flooding.”
David Poklinkoski didn’t need a notice. His Ramsey Court home is normally a stone’s throw from the Yahara River. But Thursday night, his entire yard was a swamp.
“It was pretty scary coming home to that at 9:30 last night,” he said.
He and his neighbor got some bags and filled them with sand from Olbrich Botanical Gardens and from a Commonwealth Development Inc. sandbagging operation on Main Street and stopped the breach. He got up at 4:30 a.m., got more sandbags, shored up the snaking bulwark that spanned both backyards and installed a pump behind it, hoping that it would push the water out faster than it was coming in.
“It’s working,” he said. “We really dropped the water level. It was up about a foot or more in the garage.”
Up the road at the Williamson Street Ace Hardware, others were taking their own precautions with hoses, tarps, plastic sheeting and floor pumps flying off the shelves.
“People kind of have a mission when they come in, knowing what they want,” said store owner Steve Shepherd. “It must be based on city information, I assume.”
Becky Tradewell stopped in to pick up some plastic sheeting and a hose for her pump to fight off water on the other side of the isthmus, where the Tenney Park pond had inundated East Johnson Street. So far, her home has escaped major damage, and she wants to keep it that way.
“We have a little rain in the basement, but it’s only as much as we usually get,” she said.
But she’s not resting easy.
“If it rains hard, I think we’ll all get hit pretty hard,” she said. “We’re close to the dam and the locks, which they’ve opened.”
City officials hope to prevent a breach of the Tenney Park dam by sending water from Lake Mendota down the Yahara River, which has become a path of destruction as it rages toward Lake Monona. Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said Friday that the measure had reduced Lake Mendota by an inch, but Lake Monona has risen by two. Monona is expected to rise another 6 inches by Sunday and isn’t expected to crest until sometime next week.
Dimming the outlook is a forecast for storms Friday night that could produce up to a half-inch of rain, as well as storms and rainfall expected for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
On Yahara Place, some don’t really know what to do about it.
One woman briskly walking her dogs about four blocks from the Yahara River said she thought the threat of flooding pertained only to homes near the river.
“I’m not very good at keeping up on things,” she said.
Mark Atkins was looking after his daughter and his ex-wife’s house while she was out of town.
“She wants us to sandbag the basement windows,” he said. “If I can find out where the closest sand is and bags and all that, I’ll go fill up a few.”
But after considering that water might enter the basement through the drain, he decided to haul his ex-wife’s valuables upstairs.
Next door, Erik Riemer’s home has no basement windows. He previously sealed them off, and he has a sump pump in his basement as a precaution.
“You just got to keep your eye on it, you know,” he said. “I’ve been watching the news. I haven’t seen the river that high before, but I’ve seen the lake close to that high.”
Back on Ramsey Court, Poklinkoski was surveyed the bulwark he and his neighbors had constructed. A little farther from the river, smaller stacks of sandbags fronted other houses.
“All of the neighbors got together,” he said. “We’ve been helping each other out.”