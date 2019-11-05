Wisconsin’s system of public television stations has a new name.
Beginning Monday, Wisconsin Public Television changed the name it’s had for 33 years to PBS Wisconsin. The station’s former wpt.org website now redirects to pbswisconsin.org, and features a new bright blue Public Broadcasting Service logo.
“We are excited by this new opportunity to better connect our essential local programs, in-school education work, and community engagement with the well-known and well-trusted brand of PBS, a strong partner of our work here in Wisconsin for 50 years,” the station said in a statement on the website.
Aside from the name and the logo, nothing else has changed.
The change is part of a nationwide rebranding effort by PBS to tie member stations more closely to the national brand and each other. Wisconsin is one of 11 member stations and three state networks branding with PBS for the first time this week – for example, Iowa Public Television is now Iowa PBS.
The PBS rebranding comes as the network celebrates prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, and strives to keep pace with changing viewer needs while emphasizing its wide reach and universal appeal.
“We want to be there for every American, regardless of background, age, or geography — whether you’re getting us with rabbit ears in the Blue Ridge Mountains or an optic connection in Austin,” Don Wilcox, vice president of multiplatform marketing and content at PBS, told Fast Company.
PBS may have a higher profile in 2019 with the success of a "Downton Abbey" feature film and the upcoming release of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," starring Tom Hanks as PBS host Fred Rogers.
Flagship station WHA/TV in Madison launched in 1954, making it the seventh educational television station in the country. Several satellite stations were created by the state legislature in the 1970s to create the current state network, officially christened Wisconsin Public Television in 1986.
Currently, around 70 percent of PBS' 330 member stations have adopted the new system. The former WPT follows in the footsteps of many other member stations who have emphasized their ties to PBS in recent years – Milwaukee Public Television became Milwaukee PBS in 2016. PBS can’t force its member stations to adopt the PBS moniker, so the station opted to entice members to do so by emphasizing the power of the national brand and rolling out advances like the new logo, designed for optimal viewing on mobile devices.
The most obvious change in the logo is the shift from black-and-white to bright blue, but there are some more subtle changes as well. Fast Company noted that the nose of the profile character in the logo has been tilted up slightly, in an effort to make the character look more thoughtful.