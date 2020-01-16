Willy Street Co-op union comes to terms with management over absence policy

Last month, the union produced a flyer with the stories of four employees who were disciplined: one who said he was penalized with a point when he was sent home sick then again when he called in the next day; one who was issued a point after serving as a witness to an accident that occurred as he was commuting to work; one who was given a point after she called in after he home was burglarized and her car was stolen; and one who was handed a point after she left work early after hearing of the death of a close friend.

The new policy, according to the newsletter, provides employees paid sick time based on the hours they work, with employees working between 35 and 40 hours a week earning 80 hours of sick time a year. Those working 30 to 34 hours get 56 hours of sick time, those working 24 to 29 hours get 40 hours, and those working fewer than 24 hours get 24 hours.

That time is separate from vacation time, which will be addressed in future negotiations.

After sick time is exhausted, workers can take unpaid time off for illness, court functions, accidents and being a crime victim with no penalty, as long as the employee provides documentation.

Employees will be given a five-minute grace period before being considered tardy. Workers who show up more than five minutes late more than three times are subject to discipline.