Willy Street Co-op union comes to terms with management over absence policy

Williamson Street Co-op negotiators say they’ve come to agreement on a new attendance policy to replace a system that many workers called draconian and was the main impetus for employees to form a union last fall.
The overwhelming pro-union vote, which took place on Sept. 4 and 5, came amid wide dissatisfaction with the policy, initiated last summer, which penalizes workers for absences due to illness and for showing up late because of unavoidable circumstances. Under the “no-fault” policy, employees accrued points for absences, with 14 points being the threshold for termination.
The new policy, arrived at over months of negotiations, is set to go into effect within a month, the union announced.
Union representatives didn’t reply to requests for comment, but the union posted the results of negotiations on its newsletter, The Electric Eggplant, on the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America website.
“We are excited to announce that we have negotiated a new attendance policy that will go into effect within the next 30 days,” the newsletter says. “This policy will replace the flawed ‘point system.’ While the new policy doesn’t include everything we wanted, we believe that it is a fair compromise and represents a victory for Co-op workers.”
A Willy Street Co-op spokesman who said he'd get back after reading the newsletter never did.
The union has adopted the union designation UE Local 1186 — 86 refers to the percentage of employees that voted for the union.
The effort to form a union gained momentum after co-op management last summer rolled out the no-fault policy, which imposed points to employees for being absence or late, regardless of the circumstance.
The policy, which according to a negotiator interviewed Monday on WORT radio, was put in place by the co-op’s human resource director.
“The policy was generated by the HR director who joined the co-op I suppose about a year ago now,” Thayer Reed, an employee at Williamson Street Co-op West, told WORT. “It was rolled out over the summer in a tentative way to see if it worked, with a feedback loop planned. It moved forward without any changes, really, despite feedback that it was problematic.”
You have free articles remaining.
Several co-op owners — who pay an initial fee to be members — called into the show to support the union effort.
Since the union vote, some employees have complained that management has unreasonably disciplined workers for unavoidable circumstances.
Last month, the union produced a flyer with the stories of four employees who were disciplined: one who said he was penalized with a point when he was sent home sick then again when he called in the next day; one who was issued a point after serving as a witness to an accident that occurred as he was commuting to work; one who was given a point after she called in after he home was burglarized and her car was stolen; and one who was handed a point after she left work early after hearing of the death of a close friend.
The new policy, according to the newsletter, provides employees paid sick time based on the hours they work, with employees working between 35 and 40 hours a week earning 80 hours of sick time a year. Those working 30 to 34 hours get 56 hours of sick time, those working 24 to 29 hours get 40 hours, and those working fewer than 24 hours get 24 hours.
That time is separate from vacation time, which will be addressed in future negotiations.
After sick time is exhausted, workers can take unpaid time off for illness, court functions, accidents and being a crime victim with no penalty, as long as the employee provides documentation.
Employees will be given a five-minute grace period before being considered tardy. Workers who show up more than five minutes late more than three times are subject to discipline.
Employees will no longer be disciplined for leaving early with manager approval, so if an employee is sent home for being sick, or if they finish their work, they won’t be penalized.
No-fault policies have come under fire in recent years. In 2018, the ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit against ATT&T’s no-fault policy, arguing that it violates the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, and individual lawsuits that claim it violates protections under the Family and Medical Leave Act and disability law.
Other businesses use a point system as well, but with different rules. For instance, a post on the union’s Facebook page from a Whole Foods employee says that the grocer doesn’t issue points to employees sent home for being sick or employees who produce notes from health care providers.
Before last fall the co-op was the largest non-union co-op in the nation, according to UE, with 360 employees from stores on the east, west and north sides, a central office and an off-site kitchen eligible to cast ballots in the union referendum.
Employees launched an effort to form a bargaining unit in 2014 under the United Food and Commercial Workers. But that effort lost support amid what some saw as heavy-handed tactics by union supporters.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.