With no print edition going to press next week, this represents the final printed Cap Times of 2020. The staff often devotes this issue to seeking out “Bright Ideas” from Madison thinkers and doers, asking them to share their big plans for the year to come.

But this miserable year deserved something different.

If this year has anything redeeming to offer as it gasps its final breaths, it should be lessons. How can we avoid the mistakes we made? If we could go back in time to a year ago today, what would we tell ourselves? How did 2020 change the way we’re going about our business as we stumble into 2021?

We called on a group of educators, organizers and leaders — some we know well, others not as much — and presented them with a simple question: What did you learn in 2020?

The result is a collection we hope will help us process what we just lived through. If it inspires you to meditate on your own lessons from 2020, even better. We know this: It may have never felt better to wish you a Happy New Year!

