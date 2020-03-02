'We’re not going anywhere': Leader of Madison's Doyenne push forward after co-founder's death

“The celebration of Amy was to really pass the torch and also realize that (while) Amy's no longer physically with us, she's still always spiritually with us because Amy had such a huge impact on the community,” Wentler said. “But it also was a way to say we're not going anywhere and we’re still moving forward.”

Wentler said Gannon's memorial proved to be a celebration not just of her life, but of the organization she helped build.

“That was a beautiful moment at that event, to see the leaders ... that came out to say, ‘We got your back and we're not going anywhere.’”

It was an important reminder, Wentler said.

“We all are so head-down in the work that we sometimes forget to look up and see how many people are standing along with us," she said.

Doyenne owes its endurance to preparations the founders undertook last year. In January 2019, Wentler and Gannon added a third member to their team. Jasmine Timmons now directs Doyenne’s Madison and Milwaukee programs and together, the three set out to build a new version of Doyenne.