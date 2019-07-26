The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Chazen Museum of Art announced this week that it will be expanding its hours to be open seven days a week starting September 3.
“Expanding the hours will help our overall efforts to make the museum more accessible to more people,” said Kirstin Pires, editor at the Chazen.
Currently, the museum is closed on Mondays and isn't open after 5 p.m., with the exception of Thursdays.
Under the expansion, the museum will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. a total of 84 hours each week. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, located at the Overture Center on State Street, is open 38 hours over six days each week.
Pires said the change will allow students, community members and tourists to have more flexibility on when they can visit the museum.
“We want our visitors to really have the opportunity to explore all aspects of the museum without having to worry about running out of time,” she said.
Chazen staff also plan to introduce a new series called “The Chazen Point of View” this fall, in which they will explore different techniques on how to guide students, faulty and community members to engage with art works in the museum.
The museum will be opening the Chazen Café in the beginning of September on its first floor, located on the East Campus Mall. The café will be located where the museum store used to be.
“Our new café will be have a coffee and tea bar for visitors to enjoy while being in the museum. We will also have a grab-and-go station that will include sandwiches, croissants, etc.,” Pires said.
There's no grand opening date set for the café yet, like the museum itself, it will be open every day.
“The café, lobby and the first floor of the museum will open at 8 a.m, and the entire museum will open at 11 a.m. daily,” Pires said.