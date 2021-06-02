We hear about it every time a friend returns from a trip to a vibrant city in Europe, Asia or South America. “We ate every meal outside!” they muse. “You know, they really know how to live there, with all these incredible outdoor dining spaces.”

Many factors conspire against such a culture in Madison. Interminable frigid winters pivot quickly to muggy, buggy summers, which can make enjoying dinner and/or drinks outdoors a challenge. Just last week, glorious weather on Wednesday gave way to a raw chill on Thursday, difficult for any propane-powered patio heater to overcome.

And then there are noise-averse neighbors who can halt construction of restaurant patios and decks at the planning stage.

But something interesting happened during the pandemic, when bars and restaurants could no longer accommodate indoor dining. Facing plummeting revenues, owners turned parking lots into leafy beer gardens and alleys into cheerful dining areas. Heaters and portable fire pits became common. Government chipped in by allowing restaurants to set up tables in the street. Establishments already using patios expanded, both in terms of space and months of operation.

As the knit hats and insulated boots of Wisconsin spring give way to sunglasses and flip-flops of summer, Madison-area diners are now able to choose from an almost overwhelming list of al fresco dining options.

This week, the Cap Times debuts an interactive patio guide. Beyond a mere list, this guide is built on a wide-ranging, Dane County-wide map of restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and more. Thanks to 250 detailed images by photographer Ruthie Hauge, you can peruse the options — for shade, for waterfront views, for dog-friendliness and kid-ready play structures — before you go.

From Sun Prairie and Prairie du Sac to Paoli and Verona, find tree-covered oases and comfortable outdoor couches. There are updated decks, like the one at Banzo on Sherman Avenue. There are quiet waterfront gems, like Nauti Norske in Stoughton. At Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove, a children’s playset is within easy view from the cocktail garden.

A valuable resource

For many bars and restaurants, summer 2020 gave a push toward outdoor dining that could become permanent. One north side brewery, Karben4 Brewing, decided to quadruple the size of its patio.

“We invested in the patio space specifically because, pandemic or not, outdoor space is going to become a viable and valuable resource for business survival in the future,” said Katie Herrera, tap room manager. “It is 100% an investment in creating the culture and ethos of this Karben4 space.”

Another newly expanded, renovated patio can be found behind Café Brittoli and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream on Atwood Avenue. Chocolate Shoppe pitched it and Conner DiPersio, owner of Café Brittoli, is thrilled with the results. They have gotten “nothing but positive feedback,” DiPersio said.

“I’ve worked in the restaurant industry since I moved out here in 2010,” DiPersio said. “I was heartbroken to see a lot of my favorite local spots struggling so much. I’ve been happy to see all the streateries, the little patios the city allowed local businesses to utilize.”

The city’s Streatery program, introduced last year out of necessity, generously lubricated the patio approval process. The city waived sidewalk café and street vending fees through April 2022. Pop-up tents and umbrellas with logos, cocktail tables in “café zones,” street-side seating on every downtown block — it was all fair game last summer.

It was, by most accounts, a hit. “It just opens up the possibilities of how we can use the space, how we can connect with our community in a different way,” said Jason llstrup, executive director of Downtown Madison Inc.

Now city officials, from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to council president Syed Abbas, want to make the Streatery program permanent. Abbas called the program “absolutely essential.” Rhodes-Conway said she wants to “transition streateries into being a long term part of the Madison landscape.”

For individual business owners, putting in a patio isn’t without challenges. Renovations can be expensive at a time when restaurants are still paying down 2020 debts. There are neighbors to consider, staffing struggles and time limits.

Matt Mikolajewski, the city’s economic development director, plans to evaluate the experiences of last summer and the upcoming season to identify what worked, what didn’t and what needs to be improved.

“It’s a great use of pavement, frankly, and a great opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoor dining experience in the summer,” Mikolajewski said, “and then still have parking spaces close to the door in January when it’s below zero.”

Consider the neighbors

Mickey’s Tavern reopened for business on May 26 after being closed through the COVID winter. Mickey’s, a tavern and boarding house on the Yahara River since 1902, has had fenced-in outdoor dining for years but recently added stand-up spools and additional tables overlooking the river.

“We own the parking lot, four parking spaces,” said Angie Tevik, Mickey’s front of house manager. “We decided it was a better utilization of the space.”

Recent modifications to the Streatery program allow amplified music until 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tevik said Mickey’s will eventually have live music back on the patio, acoustic, one- or two-person bands. The extended patio will close at 10 p.m., a “respect thing for our neighbors.”

Meghan Blake-Horst, the city’s street vending coordinator, said sidewalk cafes in the right-of-way can be open during normal business hours, but alcohol has to be off tables by 1 a.m. (or whatever the liquor license says).

Blake-Horst said the number of cafés on public property like sidewalks is about the same, but 80% have expanded. “Probably most of them had wanted to use more space but they were never allowed,” she said. “If we could have given anyone any more space, they would have taken it.”

Some businesses have been approved for patios but haven’t put them out yet because they don’t have the employees. That’s the case for Hop Haus Brewing Company in Fitchburg, a new location for the Verona-based brewery that opened Sept. 2, 2020.

The downstairs patio can seat about 50 people and that one is ready, said Hop Haus front of house manager Tom Marks. But “we have a rooftop patio too that has about 16 tables and a full bar and I can’t staff it,” he said. If he restricted it to private parties, “I could book it up every day with the amount of calls we’ve gotten on it.”

Jessica Laufenberg owns (n+1) café and Rocket Bicycle Studio, two Verona businesses, with Peter Oyen. The couple is extending the concrete slab of their patio and adding a fence. They tapped friends to help assemble patio furniture shaded by “two big Pottery Barn umbrellas.”

“It’s just Peter and I, so we’re doing it all ourselves,” Laufenberg said. “We’re slowly building this over the past six weeks, and there’s probably another month left... planting flowers, putting patio equipment together.”

Beyond the 25-seat patio, a small grassy hill nearby can accommodate food trucks and another 30 people with blankets.

“It’s huge just to have open space,” Laufenberg said. “We’re very lucky.”

