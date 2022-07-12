The Beltline's flex lanes open Wednesday - here's how to use them

If you've been frustrated by the slow-moving traffic on the Beltline, the flex lanes might come as promising news. Here's what you need to know about it.

What is a flex lane?

The lane is the highway's median shoulder. It's typically used when cars need to pull over or break down. Starting Wednesday, it will be used as an extra lane of travel during peak traffic hours.

What part of the Beltline do the flex lanes cover?

The lanes runs through 10-mile stretch east of the Whitney Way exit to the Interstate 39/90 interchange

When will the flex lanes be open?

The flex lanes will open during rush hour — generally from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays — and when the highway is congested, such as during UW-Madison football games.

How will I know if the lanes are open?

Signals on the highway will tell drivers whether the lane is open for traffic. A green arrow over the lane means you can drive in the flex lane. A red X means the lane is closed. A yellow X will warn you that the flex lane is ending soon and you should merge to the next lane.

What if there is a stopped car or debris in the lanes?

Sensors will detect stopped cars and other problems, and the lane will be closed. There will be signals well before the issue to let you know the lane is closed. State employees and local police will monitor the flex lane and will be able to close all or parts of the lane to traffic when needed.

Have flex lanes been used before?

The system has been used in 17 states, including on U.S. 23 in Michigan. During the planning process, Department of Transportation representatives visited Michigan’s 9-mile flex lane in Washtenaw County. Authorities have said flex lanes increased rush-hour speeds by 20 mph and decreased crashes.

Are there any vehicles that cannot use the flex lanes?

Yes. Trucks weighing more than 5 tons and vehicles pulling trailers are not permitted.