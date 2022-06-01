Thai Pavilion at Olbrich Botanical Gardens to face restoration, 'We had no other alternative'

Madison and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens are launching an effort to restore the Royal Thai Pavilion, which is showing signs of deterioration since arriving to Wisconsin from Thailand over 20 years ago.

The $1.4 million restoration of the striking red and gold-colored pavilion comes as finishing details like its rooftop tiles and interior ceiling have started to reach a dire condition. The overall structure of the pavilion, though, remains in good shape.

Some of the tiles are discolored and split, and the ceiling's wood has started to swell from year after year of Wisconsin snowfall, said Steve Mar-Pohl, president of InSite Consulting Architects, who have been hired to lead the restoration.

"We had no other alternative but to come to the conclusion that the tiles are in critical condition and need to be replaced," Mar-Pohl said during an information meeting about the project Wednesday night.

The replacement tiles might be bought from Thailand, but InSite is still exploring potential vendors, Mar-Pohl said.

"The tiles that we have on the building right now come from Thailand, and they function perfectly well, they're just not as used to Wisconsin weather as they could be," Mar-Pohl said.

The firm is working alongside UW, the pavilion's original artisans and the Thai consulate for assistance on the restoration effort. InSite has even reached out to officials in Hamburg, Germany, which has a similar Thai Pavilion.

"We have a lot of resources but it's a tough job," Mar-Pohl remarked.

InSite expects to start restoring the pavilion next April with construction to last through September. Bids for vendors to provide the project with specialty materials and paints will be put out in October.

Funding for the restoration will come from Madison and UW grants.

Jeff Epping, Olbrich's director of horticulture, said the level of restoration needed on the pavilion would be expected for any historic building. While traveling in Thailand, Epping said he saw a number of pavilions undergoing construction.

"It's not something that will last forever," Epping said of the needed improvements Wednesday night.

"I think these are right in line with what I saw when I made my travels through the beautiful country of Thailand," he said.

The pavilion was first given to Madison in 2001 as a gesture of international friendship from the Thai government and the Thai Chapter of the UW-Madison Alumni Association.

