Take a sneak peek at Pinney, Madison's newest library

Even as staffers assembled bookshelves and desks — not to mention unpacking over 70,000 books, DVDs and other items from Pinney Library’s temporary digs — Madison Library supervisor Sarah Lawton was happy to provide a tour of the new branch last Thursday afternoon.
The new space still smells like fresh paint and is warm- it is heated using a geothermal system located under the parking lot - and technicians are installing what Lawton called “a huge tech overhaul.”
Lawton pointed out the building’s modern design, a Playlab that encourages kids to learn by playing freely, and some eye-catching art from local artists. The pride she showed in the space is due to spending a good chunk of her life working to get the eagerly anticipated facility up and running.
“This has been my life for nearly seven years,” Lawton said of building the new library. “People in the community just wanted spaces where they could connect. People felt like they didn’t know their neighbors.”
While the new Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd., won’t open officially to the public until March 12, it will host a Love the Library gala on Saturday, Feb. 29, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are $175 and will support the library’s endowment.
The gala will feature musical entertainment, a silent auction, catered food and, of course, a sneak peak tour.
The 20,000-square-foot building is nearly twice as large as the 23-year-old former Pinney Library. The facility will feature self-checkout stations and a drive-thru book drop off lane, both convenient options for the busy, diverse families located in the east side neighborhoods it serves.
There are a variety of comfy chairs and a warm, sunlit quiet room that can be a quiet place to read, work or host community discussions. Lawton said it will be up to the residents who use the library to come up with how it is used.
Tables are made mostly of granite and seating options are all durable fabric. This will enable Pinney to cut down on maintenance costs in the future.
In addition to its modern conveniences, Pinney Library is taking an updated approach in how it connects with the community. The individual restrooms are gender neutral throughout the building, which Lawton said is something the library first thought about doing when renovating restrooms at the old location.
“People were like ‘Why are we bothering to make these all gendered?’”, Lawton said, adding that parents have given positive feedback about the change and told her “now my child doesn’t feel like they have to make a choice”.
The library has planned to be conscious of its visitors’ backgrounds throughout, including the Playlab, where kids can test out toys like a tippy chair (that didn’t tip over even when tested by a 220-pound man) and enjoy music and books.
Pinney will be home to one of the most diverse collections of picture books in the region and is at the forefront of making sure that all kids can find characters who look like them in their reading materials.
“There’s a big movement for all kids to feel reflected in picture books,” Lawton said. “We’re very conscious of the role libraries play in representing culture.”
There is a quick shortcut from the Playlab into a large community room, which seats 98 people and features a cinema quality movie screen that drops down from the ceiling. City TV cameras have been installed so residents can use the space to participate in government meetings without having to go downtown.
Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, whose district includes the library, said she recently toured the facility and was glad to see that community-building feature added to the space.
“It was indeed intentionally setup to provide expanded opportunity for community engagement in city meetings,” Lemmer said. “I'm 100% supportive and think it's crucial to have spaces like this to make civic participation accessible to more people. I intend to help make that a reality in any way I can.”
Perhaps the biggest attraction at the new branch is the display of local artwork. All of the wood in the library was sourced from ash trees the city cut down due to emerald ash borer.
UW-Madison art professor Tom Loeser also used the ash wood to create seating areas, which consist of benches and desks. The project was funded with a $12,000 grant from the Madison Community Foundation and is part of the Phoenix from the Ashes project, a local arts project involving the Madison Parks Department using felled ash trees.
Over 120 artists applied to provide a piece of art for permanent display. Two public forums were held to solicit public feedback and a committee of library staff and local artists helped make the final call.
One of the art pieces will be a hand-embroidered wall-sized piece by Yeonhee Cheong. She created a depiction of a Wisconsin prairie that will hang in the Reading Room.
“Pinney Library was the place to go when my child was a toddler,” Cheong said. “As a new mom and immigrant, I did not know what to do with my child, particularly in a foreign country. Free library programs offered some chances for my child and I to get out of the house, get to know the U.S. childhood culture, and meet friends in the neighborhood.”
Library staff hope visitors, especially children, will see themselves in Power Flow, a sculptural mural by local artist Michael Velliquette that lines the wall of the Playlab. Additional pieces will be located on the public terrace behind the library.
“Our libraries provide a physical space where individuals spanning Madison’s diverse cultural, ethnic, linguistic, socioeconomic, and religious backgrounds can come together and engage with their neighbors,” Velliquette said. “This piece will fundamentally explore the theme of interconnectivity. It will assemble differently colored, shaped, and patterned components into a larger unified whole.”
Pinney will resume regular hours on Thursday, March 12, and grand opening weekend festivities are planned for March 14-15.
“I’m extremely excited for the opening of the new Pinney Branch and all it brings to the community,” Lemmer said. “The Playlab, sprawling children’s area, and outdoor terrace all promise engaging and inspiring activities for children and families throughout the year.”