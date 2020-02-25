Take a sneak peek at Pinney, Madison's newest library

The 20,000-square-foot building is nearly twice as large as the 23-year-old former Pinney Library. The facility will feature self-checkout stations and a drive-thru book drop off lane, both convenient options for the busy, diverse families located in the east side neighborhoods it serves.

There are a variety of comfy chairs and a warm, sunlit quiet room that can be a quiet place to read, work or host community discussions. Lawton said it will be up to the residents who use the library to come up with how it is used.

Tables are made mostly of granite and seating options are all durable fabric. This will enable Pinney to cut down on maintenance costs in the future.

In addition to its modern conveniences, Pinney Library is taking an updated approach in how it connects with the community. The individual restrooms are gender neutral throughout the building, which Lawton said is something the library first thought about doing when renovating restrooms at the old location.

“People were like ‘Why are we bothering to make these all gendered?’”, Lawton said, adding that parents have given positive feedback about the change and told her “now my child doesn’t feel like they have to make a choice”.