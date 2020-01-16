State issues PFAS warning for fish in Lake Monona and Starkweather Creek

“They should have posted warnings right away as a precaution even while they were still waiting for the fish data to come out,” Powell said. “People could be eating that fish, feeding it to their pregnant wives and babies during those months.”

The findings follow warnings from Public Health Dane County-Madison posted along the creek early last month after PFAS levels up to 400 parts per trillion (ppt) were detected in the creek near the Olbrich Park boat launch, a popular fishing spot. The state has proposed groundwater limits of 20 ppt, and has also proposed setting the same limit for drinking water and surface water.

The warning signs, however, told people that testing on fish was in progress, but didn’t warn against eating them.

The highest level of PFOS in surface water, 3,700 ppt, was detected just south of the Dane County Airport and Truax Field and nearby burn pits where training with firefighting foam had been conducted for decades. Firefighting foam is a common source of PFAS, and they are also found in many household products like Teflon, non-stain carpets and upholstery, cosmetics and even dental floss.