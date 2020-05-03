Q&A: Keena Atkinson creates welcoming exercise spaces

They put me into a spot in the corner, and I tried to focus on the practice, but I couldn't focus because I was so disturbed, so bothered by how unwelcome I felt.

Did that stop you from returning to yoga?

I didn't give up on yoga, but then I did try going to other places. But it wasn't representative at all. There was no place that was representative where there were other people that looked like me. There wasn't any music that spoke to me. It just didn't feel like there were any classes that were made with thoughts of me or people like me in mind.

Then I was just like, ‘I don't think I'm alone in this.’ It was 2017 when that thought came to me, and then I was like ‘well, maybe I can be the yoga instructor.’ I can create the spaces that do not exist for me or people like me here in Madison. I just want people to feel welcome. I want people to feel like they were thought of and considered when they're going to try to practice what their self care looks like for them.

Why is it important to raise attention to the lack of fitness instructors who are people of color?