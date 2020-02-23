Q&A: Jonathan Solari leads Madison Ballet as company's first-ever CEO

They could always be better. We're always looking for people that are deeply committed and willing to support the arts. Fortunately, many of those people have stepped up in the last few months.

The total fundraising we did last year as an organization, we exceeded in the first quarter of this year, so that's a huge improvement for us. That's a good sign. My expectations are higher still. But the first thing that we do is we do good worthwhile work resourcefully. And trust that people will recognize that work and build the relationships to ensure that people will support it continuously. That's the that's what we can do.

How do you balance artistic visions and growth of the company with Madison Ballet’s financial realities and day-to-day activities?

I think the the first thing is to recognize that the most important resource we have are our people, and that's really all you need in order to have a successful dance company is strong dancers with a will to work and inspiration and anything on top of that is a bonus. I'm here to try to create the bonus, but also understand that that bottom line will always be there as long as we have a safe welcoming environment for our dancers.