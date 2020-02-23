Q&A: Jonathan Solari leads Madison Ballet as company's first-ever CEO

When Jonathan Solari was in high school, his school’s production of "Romeo and Juliet" was canceled the day before opening.
Solari, who is now the first-ever CEO of Madison Ballet, wrangled the cast together and convinced a local theater to host their performance.
“That was the first time that I realized that I had the ability to bring the pieces together,” Solari said.
Today, Solari is overseeing the big picture of Madison Ballet as its CEO. He will be leading a company that has struggled financially and recently moved to a new studio on Odana Road.
In his role, Solari is involved in long-term strategic planning for the organization and determining what is best for the business and the arts community at large. He builds relationships with donors, sponsors and arts supporters and stares at a lot of spreadsheets.
But there’s also some “daydreaming” along the way,” Solari said.
Prior to settling in Madison, Solari’s professional career was in theater and opera as a director and producer. He founded the New Brooklyn Theatre to restore a historic theater in New York City’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood.
Solari’s work often pushed communities to rally around local issues. For example, Solari’s production of Edward Albee’s "The Death of Bessie Smith," performed on-site at a small community hospital in New York is credited with saving the medical center from closing.
Do you see space in Madison for a performance like "The Death of Bessie Smith" in a hospital?
There's a number of things that we can be better at and that we can address through art and organize through art. At the same time, it's not going to be that kind of production that I've done before. First of all, I'm not a choreographer, I'm not a dancer, so I'm not going to be able to take the Nutcracker and and immediately address our racial inequities. But by diversifying our stages, by telling our stories in louder and more diverse audiences and stages and removing barriers to our work, I think we level the playing field a little bit.
We figure out new creative ways to have conversations. And I mean, most importantly, we have a little bit of fun together, kind of break down that that that internal barrier to people to have positive conversations and figure out how collaboration can elevate the community.
How can accessibility to the arts change a neighborhood, community or city?
Engagement with the arts can lead to participation in the arts, which we know instills confidence in people, and young people specifically, and teaches countless countless lessons. Most importantly, I think it builds community, and more person-to-person engagement will build a stronger fabric in Madison.
Also, frankly, specifically with ballet, there is a historic sense of elitism to it. Until people can see themselves and feel that this art form is approachable, then we're not going to be able to have the impact that myself, our dancers and administrative staff wants. If we don't go out into communities, then we'll just maintain the status quo. We need to be creative and innovative about the ways and places that we perform and that's our intention.
What made you want to work for Madison Ballet?
There was something really exciting to me about leading an organization that so closely related to the work that I had done in the past in the arts but was in an entirely different medium. I don't think that I would have accepted this job if it was for a theater company or an opera company. I'm learning things every day and that keeps me on my toes and it keeps me fresh.
It allows me to be inspired and to share what I'm learning with our supporters, our audiences our donors in a way that frankly, I think I'd take for granted if it was in another medium.
How large is the company?
We have about 12, but we have trainees and apprentices of filling in and people on the verge of joining the company but will be going through this season as a trainee. We have people who are visiting from other cities, who are with us for part of the season, so the number fluctuates depending on the moment.
We have ambitions for next year to expand that company and provide more full time work. Something that's really important to me is to be a better collaborator as an organization with other incredible arts organizations in this city.
In 2016, Madison Ballet canceled much of its season and has faced financial challenges. What is the financial state of Madison Ballet?
They could always be better. We're always looking for people that are deeply committed and willing to support the arts. Fortunately, many of those people have stepped up in the last few months.
The total fundraising we did last year as an organization, we exceeded in the first quarter of this year, so that's a huge improvement for us. That's a good sign. My expectations are higher still. But the first thing that we do is we do good worthwhile work resourcefully. And trust that people will recognize that work and build the relationships to ensure that people will support it continuously. That's the that's what we can do.
How do you balance artistic visions and growth of the company with Madison Ballet’s financial realities and day-to-day activities?
I think the the first thing is to recognize that the most important resource we have are our people, and that's really all you need in order to have a successful dance company is strong dancers with a will to work and inspiration and anything on top of that is a bonus. I'm here to try to create the bonus, but also understand that that bottom line will always be there as long as we have a safe welcoming environment for our dancers.
It's partially about building the culture that will not just make our dancers feel as though they are respected and wanted but that that is the truth. It's also figuring out what more we can do to support them. How can we elevate their work in this community and how can we elevate the art form so that people are curious and want to learn more and want to experience more, which then rewards the dancers again. Yes, I have big grand ambitions. And I know that it takes resources to do those things, but we're going to do good work if we have $1.
How long do you envision staying in Madison?
I think this is it. I've really loved it here. As a city the size that we are, we punch way above our weight class in terms of the arts. There's still a lot of room to grow in terms of what is possible here. I, through the gift of this role, want to be part of that evolution and hopefully leading it.
