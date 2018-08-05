Rod Mitchell attended a Boys and Clubs as a child, and knows how important the club can be to shaping a child’s future.
He has taken the Dane County organization over as interim president after former president and CEO Michael Johnson left town earlier this summer to become the CEO of the Cincinnati United Way. Mitchell, who moved to Madison six years ago, is the former president of Columbia College-St. Louis. He has also worked for Lutheran Child and Family Services and the YMCA.
Can you describe a story where the Boys and Girls club changed a child’s life?
I could tell you tons, but I could tell you my personal story. As a kid growing up in St. Louis, having access to the Boys and Girls club literally saved my life, and I don’t say that lightly. Often the Boys and Girls Club’s movement is how they save someone’s life, and usually when someone says that they mean it literally.
There was a time when I should have been coming home from school, but instead I went to the Boys and Girls Club, and by all accounts if I would’ve went home that day, I would’ve gotten into a lot of trouble. I could have very possibly been involved in very violent actions with folks in the community. It was not necessarily geared towards me, but where the incident happened; I would’ve been going home at the same time. The community I grew up in was very violent — very impoverished area that had a lot of crime. I know that going home that day would’ve been a major issue for me. But going to the Boys and Girls Club instead, I was able to get involved with some youth sports and tutoring. I always tell folks it probably saved my life.
Can you describe the community you grew up in?
I grew up in north St. Louis. Unfortunately, towards my freshman year of high school, it had the nickname Murderville. That community was infested with your stereotypical inner city stuff: drugs, prostitution and gang violence. You were constantly bombarded with negativity around you. Your cultural capital in that community was one that said you would either be a drug deal or gang member or some sort. Or the top of your pyramid would be one the blue collar jobs.
In our community it was Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola was one of the blue collar jobs in our community where you made real good money, you worked crazy hours, but you made good money. When you left your house in the morning, your cultural capital was either seeing drug dealers or gang bangers, or you saw someone doing well in the community by going to Coca-Cola or the post office to get employment. You didn’t see folks with college degrees, or leaving the office with a briefcase because they were a business executive. Your belief at that time was that you were trapped in a certain cubicle, you were pigeon holed into being what was around you.
What was needed in my community, and every other community, is what I call cycle breakers. My cycle breakers were my high school athletic coaches. These gentlemen showed us that your social capital isn’t what’s right around you. You cultural capital is really open to the entire country and here’s another part of life. It’s very easy to wake up and go to school in that community and come home in that community, and understand what’s in that community. That’s the life of most kids, even suburban kids in America. A suburban kid sees a very different cultural capital. They do see the business person going to work with the briefcase, suit and tie or business skirt. They do see those things, so they grow up with the expectation they will go to college. In my household or my friend’s household, there was no expectation for me to go to college. I was the first of my family to go to college, because there was no expectation to go.
What messages do you send to kids that grew up in similar circumstances as yourself?
I would tell them to surround themselves with positive adults and positive peers. Don’t always take the easy path, it’s human nature to take the path of least resistance, but sometimes take the path that’s a little tougher, because a lot of times that path leads to a brighter future. Our goal at the club is to provide kids with bright futures. When you come to the club it’s not going to be all fun and games all the times. There will be study time and formal education; we try to make it fun for kids, but it’s not always the path of least resistance. So surround yourself with positive peers and adults, and take the tough path sometimes because your today isn’t necessarily tomorrow.
What qualities and characteristics do you expect of your staff?
They have to be tuned into the mission and the vision. They have to really want to do the best for kids and their families. That is the first characteristic we look for. We hire highly educated and highly experienced staff for the club. A lot of times our staff has other options, because they are highly educated and experienced. So being committed to the mission and vision of the club is very important, so they could actually use the education and skill set that they have to impact our programs and services, which ultimately impact our kids and their families.
We have to be consistent. One of the main things I tell my program staff is that these kids that we tend to work with experience transient adults, and we cannot be other transient adults. We have to be someone there for them on a regular basis; we can’t give them something today and take it away from them tomorrow because we just don’t like doing it. We have to be consistent and persistent in their lives, we have to be what some of the other adults in the community are not.
Kids shouldn’t come to the club and see the same behavior as the negative uncle or aunty, or brother or sister. They have to see the opposite of that in our club, so our staffs have to be good role models. They have to exemplify behaviors that they want our kids to emulate in the future.