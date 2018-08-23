Try 1 month for 99¢
tenney park
Water had risen well above the banks of the Tenney Park lagoon by noon on Thursday.

 PHOTO BY STEVEN ELBOW

Madison’s west side took the brunt of this week's torrential rain storm. Now it’s the east side’s turn.

"The west side experienced most of the localized event flooding, but the east side is more vulnerable to the lake levels,” said city transportation director Tom Lynch.

Flooding from Lake Mendota through Tenney Park shut down East Johnson Street Thursday morning, pushing traffic over to East Washington Avenue, which inched along until two consecutive trains brought traffic to a halt.

“Everything just wasn’t great,” said Lynch, who was directing traffic at First Street and East Washington Avenue Thursday morning.

And things are likely to get worse.

In coming days, rising lake levels will likely choke off East Washington Avenue, leaving only Williamson Street, which is at a higher elevation, as a way to get to and from the east side.

“Willy Street is relatively high,” Lynch said. “It will likely stay open.”

Rising lake levels provide a bleak outlook to the traffic situation unfolding over the next four days or so. And rain predicted for Friday — just under a half-inch — won’t help.

The rising lake levels, Lynch said, will cause a “slow inundation.”

“And then the rain that’s forecast for Friday could cause some localized flooding that ordinarily would be able to drain itself, but because of the high lake levels will be much slower,” he said.

City engineer Rob Phillips said some low-lying areas on the isthmus are now at the same elevation as the Yahara River, which hampers the street drainage system. He cautioned people to avoid parking in low lying areas.

The city also is making sand and sand bags available for residents and business owners.

After a dry period this weekend, thunderstorms are expected to hit the area from Sunday night through Wednesday, dumping another couple of inches on the already saturated ground. The projected outlook is for a dry Thursday and more thunderstorms after that.

Lynch called for motorists to be patient in coming days, as travel on the east side will by challenging, and to pitch in.

He said it’s important for motorists to obey traffic signals, and in particular not try to “sneak through” intersections at the end of a light, which will result in blocking traffic.

“That takes away the opportunity for 10 cars to get through,” he said.

He also encouraged drivers to alter work hours so some traffic can be moved to off-peak hours.

He said city officials are in the midst of developing traffic plans for a dynamic situation. But one thing is certain: With the increased flooding will come pain.

“Biking might be the best way to get around for a while,” Lynch said.

