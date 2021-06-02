This week, the Cap Times debuts an interactive patio guide. Beyond a mere list, this guide is built on a wide-ranging, Dane County-wide map of restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and more. Thanks to 250 detailed images by photographer Ruthie Hauge, you can peruse the options — for shade, for waterfront views, for dog-friendliness and kid-ready play structures — before you go. From Sun Prairie and Prairie du Sac to Paoli and Verona, find tree-covered oases and comfortable outdoor couches. There are updated decks, like the one at Banzo on Sherman Avenue. There are quiet waterfront gems, like Nauti Norske in Stoughton. At Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove, a children’s playset is within easy view from the cocktail garden.