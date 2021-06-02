This week, the Cap Times debuts an interactive patio guide. Beyond a mere list, this guide is built on a wide-ranging, Dane County-wide map of restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and more. Thanks to 250 detailed images by photographer Ruthie Hauge, you can peruse the options — for shade, for waterfront views, for dog-friendliness and kid-ready play structures — before you go. From Sun Prairie and Prairie du Sac to Paoli and Verona, find tree-covered oases and comfortable outdoor couches. There are updated decks, like the one at Banzo on Sherman Avenue. There are quiet waterfront gems, like Nauti Norske in Stoughton. At Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove, a children’s playset is within easy view from the cocktail garden.
Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company & Cafe Brittoli
Hop Haus Brewing Company, Verona
ROOFTOP
The Lone Girl Brewing Company
Camp Trippalindee
Cafe Hollander
A DRIVE BUT TOTALLY WORTH IT
Sunset Bar Grill
Paoli Mill Terrace and Park
Buckhorn Supper Club
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
As the knit hats and insulated boots of Wisconsin spring give way to sunglasses and flip-flops of summer, Madison-area diners are now able to choose from an almost overwhelming list of al fresco dining options.
1 of 34
Young Blood Beer Co. opened at 112 King St. in June 2020. The Capitol view cafe zone is a lively place to go for food and beer seven days a week. Patio heaters are available for chilly days.
The streatery at Settle Down Tavern, located at 117 S. Pinckney St., has evolved more than once since it opened in summer 2020. Over the winter, Settle Down made outdoor dining appealing by creating the Tundra Club, an “up north” themed cafe zone complete with cardboard cutouts of deer and coyote (one named Don Coyoté) and rows of pine trees. This spring, they introduced sunny yellow patio furniture.
The Genna’s patio, 105 W. Main St., was a downtown Madison icon long before the city’s streatery program allowed it to expand its seating area. Catch a glimpse of the state Capitol from the corner — or in a window reflection — and enjoy the plants and fresh herbs lining the edges of the space. Genna’s doesn’t serve food, so eat up before you go, or plan to bring your own nosh. Umbrellas are available to keep you from soaking up too much sun, and they’ve got several fire tables to keep you warm on chilly nights. If your dog enjoys happy hour as much as you do, Genna’s welcomes well-behaved pups.
From the street, and even upon entering Nauti Norske, you may think you stumbled upon a dive bar. Behind the bar and grill is a hidden gem of a patio, located on the shore of the Yahara River. Nauti Norske is located in the heart of downtown Stoughton, at 324 S. Water St. A small pier is available for those who wish to arrive by boat, and if there’s a chance of rain, fear not! A section of the patio is covered.
Arrive by boat or vehicle to the lakefront patio of Christie’s Landing on the west shore of Lake Waubesa, 2952 Waubesa Ave., in Madison. The waterfront bar and restaurant has an outdoor bar, sand volleyball courts and some covered tables in case of rain.
The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, features live music performances at its tiki bar overlooking Lake Monona. Starting June 10, Bunky’s Catering and The Deliciouser will be at the Club on Thursdays at 5 p.m. serving chicken shawarma and slow-roasted Italian beef.
No summer is complete without sitting in a brightly colored starburst chair on the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace, at 800 Langdon St. To avoid lines and maintain social distancing, patrons can order food from the terrace cafes via Grubhub for pick up at the counters. The Terrace will be 100 years old in 2029!
The large, wraparound deck at the Sauk City Vintage Brewing overlooks the Wisconsin River. Located at 600 Water St., along the Great Sauk State Trail, patrons can choose to arrive by bike, kayak, canoe or vehicle for a full food and drink menu.
Octopi Brewing, a brewery and contract brewing company owned by Isaac Showaki, completed a major expansion in 2019. The brewery at 1131 Uniek Drive in Waunakee has a large outdoor seating area and outdoor bar where tables are first come, first serve, from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Opened by three parents in 2018, Doundrins Distilling designed its cocktail garden to be a safe place for adults to have a drink and avoid paying for a babysitter. Located at 300 Progress Drive in Cottage Grove, the cocktail garden is fenced in and features a play structure with nearby tables and benches. Later in the evening, Doundrins hosts live music, food carts, yoga classes and trivia.
Located on the banks of the Rock River at 718 WI-59 in Edgerton, Anchor has something to offer for everyone, including kids. A play structure keeps kids entertained while grown-ups enjoy a drink, live music, fire pits or a meal. Pontoon boats, kayaks and paddleboards are available for rent on-site, so it’s possible to make a day of your visit.
Ten Pin Alley, located at 6285 Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg, is a family entertainment center for any weather. The large outdoor seating area includes a play structure, sand volleyball courts, a covered bar and two decks. Inside the building is a bowling alley and two-story sports bar and grill.
The open-air biergarten at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave., will host tap takeovers, polka music and celebrations of all kinds this summer. To show its commitment to canine companions, the bar offers treats made with up-cycled spent grain by Leashless Lab ($8 per bag). Group reservations are available on limited nights.
“Being able to take our front parking lot and convert it to a unique patio space has been fantastic,” said John Mleziva, owner of State Line Distillery at 1413 Northern Ct. on Madison’s east side. The distillery has expanded its hours, including an “all night” happy hour Tuesday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m. (Outside food is welcome.)
Boulder Brew Pub, located at 950 Kimball Lane in Verona, features 24 rotating beer tap lines, a traditional brew pub menu with some healthy options such as a Korean rice bowl salad. The patio is dog-friendly and remained open (with heaters) over the winter for the heartiest diners.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company’s Fitchburg location, 2980 Cahill Main, features generously spaced tables, an outdoor bar, cushy couches and fish fry specials. The corrugated metal ceiling makes this a good place to go if there’s a chance of rain in the forecast.
One of three locations of Buck & Honey’s, 800 W. Broadway in Monona, has ample shade for dining and drinking in the open air. Owner Tom Anderson said last fall that he would “keep the patio open as long as people want it. Our staff will bundle up.” It’s much more comfortable now to sip a Lake Louie Scotch Ale and try the Spanky’s meatloaf on this patio near the Yahara River.
Everly, 2701 Monroe St., opened in 2016 with a shaded patio and pass-through bar. This Food Fight Restaurant has recently expanded its patio into the parking lot, but the prime (reservable!) seats are under this pretty wooden overhang.
The outdoor seating at Drumlin Ridge Winery is versatile enough to enjoy in most weather. The vineyard and tasting room are located atop a hill at 6000 River Road in Waunakee. A portion of the patio is covered and has removable walls for rainy days. A brick fireplace provides heat on chilly days, and patio umbrellas provide shade on hot and sunny days. Wine flights, a la carte glasses and full bottles are available
No summer visit to the river towns of Sauk Prairie feels complete without a stop at Wollersheim’s lovely winery, distillery and bistro at 7876 WI-188 in Prairie Du Sac. With roses and vines blooming outside the hillside wine cave, it’s the perfect place to catch up after a very long year.
Porta Bella opened in 1968 near the UW-Madison campus at 425 N. Frances St. The best summer seats are the ones tucked onto its charming, enclosed patio, shaded by trees and accented by flowers and metal scrollwork.
The Wine Reserve opened April 1 in a former bank building, 113 N. Main St., Oregon, built in 1914. Owners Todd Malcook and Steve Dieter offer live music on a small patio surrounded by flowers planted by Dieter’s family — including mint, cucumbers and jalapenos they use in their cocktails.
Eno Vino has an enviable position downtown, perched on the ninth and tenth floors of the AC Hotel at 1 N. Webster St., complete with stunning Capitol view. The restaurant specializes in wine by the glass, nibbles and shareable plates. Check out another downtown patio at its sister restaurant, Palette Bar and Grill, at 901 E. Washington Ave. in the Hotel Indigo.
Brix Cider, 119 S. 2nd St. in Mount Horeb, did the most on its patio this past winter, adding tiny tents, plastic domes and fire pits in which to sample its hard ciders. Now it has adapted again, installing a pergola with wooden slats and a rock garden.
The patio shared by Cafe Brittoli and Chocolate Shoppe, 2322 and 2326 Atwood Ave., has been “jam-packed” this spring, according to Cafe Brittoli owner Conner DiPersio. As it was under construction, DiPersio shared blueprints with curious neighbors. “We’ve had nothing but positive feedback, people saying how beautiful it is, such a nice spot right off the bike path.”
While its newer Fitchburg sister location works to staff up two generously sized patios, the original Hop Haus Brewing Company at 231 S. Main St. in Verona laid a deck over parking spots. Hop Haus Fitchburg front of house manager Tom Marks said people sat outside all winter long.
The Lone Girl Brewing Company, a 7,000-square-foot brewpub, opened at 114 E. Main St. in downtown Waunakee in 2016. The colorful rooftop patio has open and covered seating areas, an outdoor bar, a fire pit and a stage for live music.
Chef Shanna Pacifico designed the menu for this summer camp-themed spot on top of the Graduate Hotel, 601 Langdon St., near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Sip “bug juice” from a pouch with a bendy straw and toast a marshmallow while the breeze from Lake Mendota cools you down.
Cafe Hollander, 701 Hilldale Way, was a leader in the patio space long before the pandemic made outdoor eating a must for most. Hollander is part of the Milwaukee-basd Lowlands Group, which uses umbrellas, tents, “open-air gallerias” and more to bring the inside out.
A 40-minute drive from the heart of Madison will land you at Sunset Bar and Grill, located at W7905 High Ridge Road in Fort Atkinson. You may feel like you hopped on a plane for a beach vacation. Located on the northern shore of Lake Kegonsa, this bar and restaurant is a destination for live music, beach parties and floatillas.
The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Road in Belleville, is located on the grounds of a mill built in 1864 on the banks of the Sugar River. The old mill is home to Hop Garden Brewery Tap Room, My Tipsy Gypsy and Molino Taqueria, three businesses that co-host live music, drag queen bingo, fitness camps, yoga and other events. Due to the mill’s proximity to the river, it is a popular destination for paddlers.
The Buckhorn Supper Club at 11802 N. Charley Bluff Road in Milton offers beautiful views of Lake Koshkonong, prime rib cooked for ages and the friendliest owners in the business. Call soon to get in on a festive summertime lobster boil; they sell out fast.