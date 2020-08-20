Return to homepage ×
Madison's lakes are famous, and deservedly so, but this summer the banks of the Yahara River, between Mendota and Monona, have also come alive in the hours between dinner time and sunset. Hammocks, fishing poles and swimsuits are in abundance between the Tenney Park locks and Yahara Place Park, as east side residents enjoy a body of water usually dominated by boats.
Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge captured the scene this week.
Ruth Hauge
