New exit ramp from I-39/90 to Beltline coming Tuesday, WisDOT says
alert

Interstate 39/90, I-39/90 traffic, State Journal generic file photo

Traffic moves along Interstate 39/90 near Cottage Grove Road.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Motorists going west onto the Beltline from Interstate 39-90 will need to take a new, temporary exit ramp until mid-November, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. 

Exit 142 A will come a mile before its current spot starting Tuesday for drivers traveling south on I-39/90, DOT spokesperson Steven Theisen said. Drivers must keep right and go through dedicated lanes after passing under the Highway AB / Buckeye Road overpass. 

Due to a current closure, motorists exiting east onto the Beltline must also keep right after the overpass, though they will exit at Highway 51 / Stoughton Road interchange, Theisen said. 

Message boards will be placed along I-39/90 to remind drivers of the exit changes.

