Marquette Poll: Trump still running neck-and-neck with top Democrats

With a month to go before the Iowa caucuses, little has changed in the lineup of Democratic candidates, with 23% of likely primary voters picking Biden as a first choice, 19% for Sanders, 16% for Warren and 15% for Buttigieg. Other Democrats remained in single digits.

On the favorability meter, Biden was favorable to 68% of primary voters and unfavorable to 24%. Sanders weighed in with 67% favorability, Warren with 62% and Buttigieg with 47%.

Noting that the numbers have been “strikingly stable” in recent months, Franklin said he expects voting in early states to move things.

“The thing to buckle your seatbelts for is once Iowa votes there will be a real scramble in the standings,” he said. “As New Hampshire votes following that, that will perhaps restore someone or perhaps completely sink someone.”

There was little change in views about Trump’s Ukraine scandal and the resulting House vote to impeach him. Forty percent of voters feel that Trump had done something “seriously wrong” with regard to Ukraine. Nine percent said he did something wrong, but not seriously, and 49% held that he either did nothing wrong or they didn’t know.