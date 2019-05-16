For the 45th year, the Madison YWCA will honor local “Women of Distinction.”
The leadership awards are for women who embody the YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women, and also demonstrate community involvement, leadership and character, said Jay Young, marketing and development manager for the YWCA Madison.
A luncheon and award presentation celebrating the honorees will take place Thursday, May 30, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Dr., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The theme of this year’s event is legacy, YWCA Madison CEO Vanessa McDowell said in a press release.
“We have built a rich legacy of Women of Distinction over these 45 years and want to honor that … Legacy is about passing the baton to the next generation. We hope to continue to inspire the next generation with those generations that have come before,” McDowell said.
To promote that legacy theme, the YWCA is asking women of distinction honorees to bring a younger woman to the luncheon with them. That’s meant to encourage mentorship and highlight a conversation around “paying it forward,” Young said.
The annual awards, stretching all the way back to 1974, have honored over 200 women, with honorees including Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson in 1977 and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 1998. Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event.
The YWCA hosts an open nomination period, asking the community via social media and advertisements to weigh in and name women they see as worthy of recognition. A committee of community members, many of them former women of distinction honorees themselves, evaluate the nominations and choose the honorees.
This year’s honorees are:
- Jacquelyn Boggess, executive director of the Center for Family Policy and Practice
- Silvia Gomez de Soriano, a bilingual resource specialist at Madison East High School
- Lynn Green, former director of the Dane County Department of Human Services
- Carolyn Morgan, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8483 in Madison
- Nichelle Nichols, executive director of the Family, Youth, and Community Engagement Department at the Madison Metropolitan School District
- Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Assembly District 77, D-Madison
- Annie Weatherby-Flowers, community engagement coordinator for the Madison Public Library
And Marisela Gomez Castellanos has won the first-ever Women of Promise Award, meant for women 30 and younger. Castellanos is the co-founder of ReGeneración, a leadership program for Latinx high school students at Centro Hispano.
“Primarily this award has gone to women who are well on their way within their careers,” or have even retired, Young said. “We wanted to give space for young women who are kind of up and coming, who are doing great work in the community, but didn’t have years of service under their belts.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased on the YWCA’s website or by calling Erin Farrar at 608 257-1436, option 2.