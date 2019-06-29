As grills sizzled and the smell of fresh brats filled the air, the Sett at Union South on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus was the place to be for soccer fans Friday afternoon. Students and others filled the first and second floor from the beginning to the end of the game, cheering on the USA, and mid-fielder Rose Lavelle, a former Badger, in particular in their quarter-final match against France in the Women's World Cup.
Lavelle starred for the Wisconsin women’s soccer team from 2012-2016, leading her to become the only Badger to be drafted number one overall in any professional sport (in 2017 by the NWSL’s Boston Breakers).
“It is nice to see a former Badger player playing on a big stage like the Women’s World Cup series. I feel a sense of pride saying that she graduated from the same school that I go too,” said Jessica Clark, a UW-Madison student.
Fans erupted with cheers as Megan Rapinnoe scored the first goal against France early in the first half. Rapinoe right-footed a shot to the center of the goal giving fans a sense of hope that the US could win this match.
By halftime, beers were flowing throughout the Sett with even more people coming in from work or class to watch the remainder of the game.
“I’m really not a soccer fan, however when I heard Union South was playing the game I knew I was going to have a good time and needed to come after work,” said Torrie Briggs, a Madison resident.
Once the action returned in the second half, with the USA clinging to its 1-0 lead, fans eagerly awaited a second goal, and that is what exactly happened as Rapinoe put one in from the top of the goal box off a cross from Tobin Heath.
With the lead at 2-0, fans at the Sett were jubilant until France player Wendie Renard scored the first goal for her team in the 81st minute.
The whole mood in the Sett changed immediately with fans beginning to sit up in their chairs and focusing on each play of the game’s final 10 minutes.
Fans reacted to each play with a cheer when USA defended, or a frustrated “Come on now!” if a foul was called on the play. Everyone from fans to employees of the Union burst out with cheers once USA won the game and advanced to the semi-final round.
The USA will face England on Tuesday, July 2, at 2 p.m.