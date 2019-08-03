With the regular season wrapping up and the Northwoods League playoffs approaching, college baseball players spending their summer in Madison playing for the Mallards were in reflective moods this week.
“It has been an absolute blast to play on the team with these guys,” said Drew Benefield, an infielder from University of Louisville. “I loved every second of it.”
The Madison Mallards are a collegiate summer baseball team that grants players from all over the country and opportunity to advance their skills by playing a minor league-style schedule of over 70 games in 12 weeks. Players get a chance to see if playing professional baseball is something they really want and pro scouts can get a look at how players perform in challenging circumstances.
However, players like Timo Schau, an outfielder from Southern Wesleyan, and Benefield both knew from a young age that they wanted to play baseball professionally.
“Ever since I can remember, maybe around two or three is when I actually picked up a baseball to play with my dad in our backyard,” said Schau.
“Playing here just confirms that my dreams as a little kid are going to stay the same and hopefully all this hard work pays off,” said Benefield.
During the standard college season, players have the chance to heal up from minor injuries between weekend series, but that's not a luxury players can afford in the Northwoods League.
“With the schedule playing every day, injuries are big so keeping our body right and making sure we don't get injured was one challenge we face,” said Schau. “Now I really focus on what I do off the field, like getting enough rest, diet, stuff like that.”
However, the demanding schedule allows players like Leon Davidson, a pitcher from North Carolina A&T, to really work on the skills that he struggled with during his college season.
“For me as a pitcher, making sure I have command of all my pitchers, back in school that was one thing that I really struggled with,” said Davidson. “These hitters will capitalize on mistakes, so I learned how to make sure I have everything on point before I go out a pitch.”
The Mallards are 37-26 this summer in the Great Lakes West division. They finished in first place in the division in the first half of the season, which qualified them for the playoffs, which start on Aug. 12. But Mallards players aren't thinking that far ahead, yet.
“Actually we're really not focused on that right now. We're just trying to end the season on a good note and have some momentum for the playoffs,” said Davidson. “Our manger, Donny (Scott), told us that we will worry about the playoffs when that time comes around.
The players are also eager to return to school and their college teammates.