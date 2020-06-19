Madison Juneteenth celebration includes yoga, local businesses, protest march

A crowd of hundreds gathered Friday on the lawn of Olin Park, peering across Lake Monona at the Wisconsin Capitol, to celebrate Juneteenth and rally for change in Black peoples' lives. Under the trees on the lush green grass, small groups of people set up picnic blankets, listened to speakers and participate in activities.
Organizers Teeanna Brisco and Ndia Jones put together a slate of activities for the day, including outdoor yoga, lunch and voter registration. Black-owned businesses set up tables, including a mental health counseling service, candle makers and T-shirt designers. Political organizations set up tents as well. Freedom, Inc. had a protest t-shirt-making stations and Census volunteers guided people on tablets. Kids ran around with cones of shaved ice, sticky bright liquid running down their palms.
On the lawn right next to the voter registration table, giant gold balloons floated in the wind, forming the numbers 1865, the year when slaves were informed they were free. The balloons loomed in the background, reminding everyone of the purpose of the event.
“I think it’s important we have this day to remember and have people know that this is something serious, and we have to fix this,” said Romari Bennett, a student at James Madison Memorial High School who volunteered to register people to vote.
Juneteenth celebrates anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to emancipate slaves in that state. They had not received word of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed over two years earlier. This year, with the protests against police violence that have swept the nation following the death of George Floyd, a changed understanding has infused the celebrations everywhere.
“I’m feeling really empowered,” said Awa Phatty, another Memorial student. “I want to raise awareness for the Black vote because that matters, that will determine the future you have, what rights you have."
Organizers held a raffle for backpacks stocked with school supplies, as well as haircuts, massages and a full set of eyelash extensions. Raffle tickets were earned through participation in events of the day, like doing an organized group workout or registering to vote.
“I came out to support other Black-owned businesses,” said Madison business owner Tianna Amari. “I never thought things would get this far, but our lives matter, Black lives matter. There needs to be a change. Until there’s a change, things are going to keep happening.”
Earlier Friday, Governor Tony Evers introduced legislation to bring criminal justice reforms to Wisconsin, including establishing police use of force standards, prohibiting no-knock warrants and chokeholds, and requiring law enforcement agencies to maintain employment records and review those files before hiring new officers.
This week, Evers ordered the Juneteenth flag to fly over the East Wing of the Capitol Building.
Events continue Friday evening with the Juneteenth March for Freedom, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Participants will walk from Olin Park to the Dane County Public Safety Building, sponsored by Freedom Inc., Urban Triage, Dane County Time Bank, Party For Socialism and Liberation and The 350 Bail Fund.
