Madison Juneteenth celebration includes yoga, local businesses, protest march

A crowd of hundreds gathered Friday on the lawn of Olin Park, peering across Lake Monona at the Wisconsin Capitol, to celebrate Juneteenth and rally for change in Black peoples' lives. Under the trees on the lush green grass, small groups of people set up picnic blankets, listened to speakers and participate in activities.

Organizers Teeanna Brisco and Ndia Jones put together a slate of activities for the day, including outdoor yoga, lunch and voter registration. Black-owned businesses set up tables, including a mental health counseling service, candle makers and T-shirt designers. Political organizations set up tents as well. Freedom, Inc. had a protest t-shirt-making stations and Census volunteers guided people on tablets. Kids ran around with cones of shaved ice, sticky bright liquid running down their palms.

On the lawn right next to the voter registration table, giant gold balloons floated in the wind, forming the numbers 1865, the year when slaves were informed they were free. The balloons loomed in the background, reminding everyone of the purpose of the event.

