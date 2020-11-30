Madison inks 10-year deal with BCycle; Trek subsidiary to add 100 bikes, new stations in 2021

Madison’s popular bike share program has been renewed for another decade.

The city of Madison announced Monday that it has signed a new 10-year operating agreement with the Madison BCycle with an option to extend the contract through 2040.

A subsidiary of Waterloo-based Trek Bicycle Company, Madison BCycle launched in 2011, and it’s bikes have been ridden more than 1 million times by more than 115,000 riders.

Ridership more than doubled in 2019 following the conversion of the fleet to e-bikes, which use battery-powered motors to give riders a boost. As of this year, BCycle had 300 bikes and 50 stations clustered primarily along the Isthmus, Near East Side and UW campus.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said BCycle has become an important part of the city’s transportation system, and the extension will allow it to be integrated with a planned bus rapid transit system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m looking forward to another decade of innovation in transportation, including integrating BCycle with the BRT system,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.