Madison acro-yoga community defies gravity in 'awesome' exercise built on trust

“There’s a depth to acro,” he said. “It’s not like you come and learn 10 skills and you’re just doing those 10 skills forever. It’s like hundreds and hundreds of different things that you can do."

It's part of the reason Emily Graham, who has done acro for six years, sticks with the activity.

She remembers looking at experienced people practicing acro when she started, thinking she could never do some of the higher-level skills. But over the years, she said acro has shown her people can surprise themselves with what their bodies are capable of doing.

"It looked impossible to balance upside down on another person's feet," she said. "I think it took like two weeks and I was doing that and so much more."

Ruenroeng said acro can look intimidating from a far, and many mistakenly think they need yoga experience, a certain body type or flexibility to participate.

Graham said all you need to do acro yoga is another person, and more experienced members are often willing to step up and "play" — an acro term for experimenting with different moves — with new members.