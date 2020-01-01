Jason Joyce: The Rose Bowl is sacred in the Wisconsin football community

LOS ANGELES — The internet wasn’t really a thing on Jan. 1, 1994, when the University of Wisconsin football program announced itself to the world with a thrilling victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl. So it’s unfortunate that fans back in Wisconsin couldn’t read the brilliant L.A. Times columnist Jim Murray’s review of the game, wherein he cast the Badgers as rubes -- “the original butter-and-egg men.” -- who outhustled the flashy wise guys from the big city.
“The stingers got stung. The slickers outslickered,” Murray wrote. “The bumpkins turned the tables on the wise guys. They turned over their hole cards and they were aces, and they said wickedly, ‘Are these any good?’ They ran the table on the Fast Eddies. Sneaked their own dice into the game and faded the shooter. Sold their vegetable peelers to the guy on the corner.”
It’s a fun piece of work and if you’re not familiar with Murray’s writing, I recommend checking it out.
The 1994 game may not have determined the sport’s national champion, but it was a big deal and the attention of one of the country’s great sports journalists was testament to that. A quarter-century later, after the advent of a four-team playoff that will determine the national champion, there’s a lot of chatter about the diminished importance of the game they call the “Granddaddy of them all.”
Joe Panos, the former Wisconsin offensive guard and captain of that 1994 Rose Bowl team, isn’t having it.
“I coached Joe Thomas in high school. I’ve known Joe a long time,” Panos said last week, referring to the great offensive tackle who played at Wisconsin from 2003 to 2006 before going on to a brilliant NFL career in Cleveland. “We’ll be ripping into each other like linemen do and he’ll just be joking, talking and bragging about his career over beers and stuff. And I’ll say, ‘Hey, how’s your Capital One Bowl watch doing? You still wear that thing around? Because I’ve got a Rose Bowl ring in my safe deposit box.’
“That’s what matters 30 years from now.”
Maybe the 2020 Rose Bowl won’t get as much attention from the few national sports columnists who are left. But among the fraternity of former Wisconsin players, winning this game is the gold standard. And Panos is glad to list alumni — many of whom have gone on to have great pro careers — who don’t have a ring like his.
“Travis Frederick doesn’t have one. J.J. Watt doesn’t have one. Melvin Gordon doesn’t have one. Russell Wilson doesn’t have one,” he said. “I tell the players, ‘This is what you guys are fighting for. Remember that when you’re preparing for this game.’”
Badgers head coach Paul Chryst was predictably more subdued at a Tuesday press conference in assessing the game’s importance.
“I remember as a kid myself … New Year's Day was watching the Rose Bowl,” he said. “And I think everyone that was affiliated with football, there was a dream, a goal to participate in it. And we've been fortunate – and I've loved hearing our players talk about it. There have been teams before, at Wisconsin, that have had an opportunity to play in this game. And certainly there's a ton of respect and admiration for those teams that have had a chance to play in it and certainly those that have won it.”
The College Football Playoff allows the sport to name a single national champion and for many, that’s apparently critical. But in constructing their tournament, the big brains that run college football have put their sport’s biggest game on a Monday night in mid-January. That guarantees that Clemson and Louisiana State will be dissected several times a day on ESPN and other outlets between now and then. But it also diverts some attention away from the weird smorgasbord of bowl games played on New Year’s Day that so vividly display the color and pageantry that separate college football from other sports.
Both Chryst and Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal on Tuesday tiptoed around the differences between the demands that fans have for top programs like theirs to get into that mini tournament each year and how that matches up with what they and their players think is important.
“If you're a player and if all you were worried about was winning and losing, that only happens at the end of the game. And yet I think for a player, the best part is playing the game,” Chryst said, sounding not at all like Vince Lombardi. “Enjoy the journey and appreciate the journey. And I think everyone else worries a lot more than we do, because we know the reality of it. And everyone is focused on the end. And I think if you focus on the end, you're going to miss the best part, and that's playing the game or playing out the season.”
This speaks to a phrase that Chryst’s boss, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, is fond of repeating: There are no bad bowls. Indeed, the Rose Bowl may be the very best bowl, regardless of whether the winner is crowned national champion.
Panos fully understands that. He doesn’t attend every bowl game the Badgers play in.
“I’m not missing this one,” he said.
Maybe he’ll get his Rose Bowl ring out of the safety deposit box for it.