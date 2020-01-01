Jason Joyce: The Rose Bowl is sacred in the Wisconsin football community

Both Chryst and Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal on Tuesday tiptoed around the differences between the demands that fans have for top programs like theirs to get into that mini tournament each year and how that matches up with what they and their players think is important.

“If you're a player and if all you were worried about was winning and losing, that only happens at the end of the game. And yet I think for a player, the best part is playing the game,” Chryst said, sounding not at all like Vince Lombardi. “Enjoy the journey and appreciate the journey. And I think everyone else worries a lot more than we do, because we know the reality of it. And everyone is focused on the end. And I think if you focus on the end, you're going to miss the best part, and that's playing the game or playing out the season.”