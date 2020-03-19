Jason Joyce: Missing March Madness

The official response to the novel coronavirus pandemic has included a directive for people to keep their distance from each other, making it a bad idea to play really good man-to-man defense, to say nothing of packing 20,000 people into an arena to watch a game.

There are much bigger problems than the absence of basketball, of course. It’s critical to “flatten the curve” on this outbreak by engaging in social distancing. The type of hugging that happens between fans when their team sinks a last-second game winner is the opposite of that. But it’s also clear to anyone who is spending the week moping around the house that the secondary toll of this disease and attempts to slow its spread is mental health and a level of malaise rarely felt by so many at the same time.

In other words, this sucks. And basketball would make it much better for many of us.