Jason Joyce: Missing March Madness

Snow was falling outside my window when I moved from my bed to my makeshift home office Wednesday morning and the bromide about how it always snows on the week of the state boys basketball tournament rang in my head.
Not this year!
One of the deals we make in Wisconsin is that we put up with the ice, cold temperatures and the darkness of winter, but are rewarded with March Madness. The NCAA basketball tournament, the best sports event in the world — outside of soccer’s World Cup — arrives by mid-March and lures us in with its office betting pools, unhinged coaches, goofy press conferences, astonishing upsets and schools we’ve never heard of. At the same time, the state boys and girls high school tournaments launch, with costumed student sections screaming and dancing on our TV screens.
And often, a Madison high school makes it to state, which was assured in this year’s boys tournament with East and La Follette set to face off in a section final game last Saturday with the winner headed to the Kohl Center. But the WIAA called off its tournaments shortly after the NCAA canceled its own. Middleton’s girls were already in Green Bay preparing for their semi-final when they heard the news.
The official response to the novel coronavirus pandemic has included a directive for people to keep their distance from each other, making it a bad idea to play really good man-to-man defense, to say nothing of packing 20,000 people into an arena to watch a game.
There are much bigger problems than the absence of basketball, of course. It’s critical to “flatten the curve” on this outbreak by engaging in social distancing. The type of hugging that happens between fans when their team sinks a last-second game winner is the opposite of that. But it’s also clear to anyone who is spending the week moping around the house that the secondary toll of this disease and attempts to slow its spread is mental health and a level of malaise rarely felt by so many at the same time.
In other words, this sucks. And basketball would make it much better for many of us.
Someone compared the COVID-19 response to the aftermath of a Wisconsin blizzard, when we all catch major cabin fever while the snow piles up and the temperature plummets. The big difference is that after a blizzard, you can pull on your long underwear, shovel the sidewalk and walk to a friend’s house to watch basketball! At a time when we most need a distraction and opportunity to come together in a way that the tournaments provide each March, we’re supposed to make do with jigsaw puzzles and TikTok.
Unhelpful was a piece published on ESPN.com Wednesday morning that played out simulations of the NCAA tournament based on a field determined by “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi and the network’s Basketball Power Index, which seeks to assign probability of victory for each team. Instead of determining the most likely result after running through hundreds of computer simulations, ESPN attempted to mimic the randomness of shocking upsets that give March Madness its name by plucking a single simulation and wrote a blurb about each result.
In the mock tournament bracket, Lunardi picked Wisconsin to be the fourth-seeded team in the Midwest region and assigned the Badgers a favorable draw against North Texas in the first round.
Let’s pause here. The University of North Texas is located in Denton, a fact we all would have learned thanks to several days’ worth of previews leading up to the opening round games, which would have tipped off right around the time this column published on Thursday. The nickname for UNT’s athletic teams is the Mean Green. How great is that? It’s a natural barstool trivia question that would have been repeated from the Keg in Martinsville to the Utica Bar in, well, Utica.
ESPN has the Badgers defeating the Mean Green before going on to dispatch Liberty, the school founded by Jerry Falwell that prohibits pre-marital sex, in the second round. According to the simulation, Wisconsin then defeats Marquette — intrastate intrigue! — and Duke.
Wait, what? You counted correctly; that would put the Badgers in the Final Four, which was to have happened in Atlanta. There, ESPN’s simulator posits, Wisconsin beats Maryland in the national semi-final and then rolls over BYU to claim the national title.
“In the college basketball season that made no sense, Wisconsin has come out of (relatively) nowhere to take the national championship,” writes Seth Walder.
News of ESPN’s exercise made for some fun exchanges on social media Wednesday, but it didn’t come close to the feeling hoop heads get from bailing out of work early on the tournament’s first day to watch one game on TV, a second on the laptop and a third on the phone.
We’ll be missing that sensation Thursday afternoon, along with the delight of cramming into a basement rec room or Memorial Union Rathskellar or neighborhood tavern with fans wearing red sweatshirts to hang on every possession of a tournament game.
ESPN’s exercise attempted to capture the unpredictability of the real tournament, and certainly few (nobody) would have predicted a Wisconsin vs. BYU national championship game. But it’s nowhere near actually living through it.
I’m already looking forward to welcoming March Madness back in a year. And I’ll never, ever take it for granted.
Note: The Wisconsin State Journal's sports department is trying to help us all get through this by publishing flashbacks to the tournament teams of yore. We thank them for their service.
