Jason Joyce: Heading to the Rose Bowl, via the Golden Nugget

Miller’s job includes determining the point spreads for pro and college football games and overseeing an operation that sets odds on just about any sporting contest imaginable.

He’s been in the business for over 40 years. After moving to Vegas to play football at UNLV, he started running bets between hotels and bookmakers before sports gambling was legal. He moved up the ladder and has been running the book at the Golden Nugget for 14 years.

One of the factors for bookmakers on that 2002 game was that so many Wisconsin fans flew out to Vegas and bet on the Badgers that they moved the spread from 3 or 4 points up to 7. If a lot of money is bet on one team, an oddsmaker will shift the spread to make it more attractive to bet on the other team in an attempt to keep the betting balanced. That way, the losers pay the winners and the house, which collects a 10% fee from losers, comes out ahead.