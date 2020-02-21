Jason Joyce: Edgewood College women's team is playing must-see basketball

She’s also not afraid to invoke the term “culture” in detailing what she did to build a successful program out of a winless season.

“It sounds a little cliche, but there just wasn't any culture here. It was kind of a revolving door. Kids who would come for our location and academics and then they joined the basketball team like it was a club team or something. They would play for a year but then their friend’s not playing, so they're not gonna play. That’s what I inherited.”

Her answer was to focus less on winning, at least at first, and more on simply keeping the team together.

“Nobody quits. That was the goal. Just nobody quits,” Huff said. “This is a program that works. This is a program that stays together. It doesn't matter who scores and we don’t have stars. We really go that way. Any kid can step up on any night and that’s what leads to winning.”

The Eagles host Wisconsin Lutheran at the Edgedome at 4:15 on Saturday afternoon for their regular season finale. The Eagles will then host a tournament semi-final on Friday, Feb. 28. The finals are two days later on March 1, potentially at number-one Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois.