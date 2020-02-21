Jason Joyce: Edgewood College women's team is playing must-see basketball

Madison basketball fans had a couple of choices for live college hoops action Wednesday night. At the Kohl Center, the Wisconsin Badgers women’s team turned the ball over 25 times in an 85-56 loss to Maryland. The outcome was effectively decided by the end of the first quarter, when the Badgers trailed by 19.
The loss dropped the Badgers to 11-16 on the season, 3-13 in the Big Ten. According to the University of Wisconsin athletic department, 3,878 fans bought tickets for the game. The program hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2010-11, when it went 16-15 in Lisa Stone’s final season as head coach.
Meanwhile, less than two miles away, at the Todd Wehr Edgedome, the Edgewood College women’s team won its 22nd game of the season, a program record, in front of 274 fans. The Eagles dispatched the Concordia Falcons, 77-55. They turned the ball over only 13 times, five of which were at the hands of reserves, who entered the game with over four minutes left and the Eagles winning by 29.
Is it fair to compare the two teams? Probably not. But while it’s no fun to watch the Badgers get owned in their own gym, Edgewood games are a blast. In terms of a college basketball game’s entertainment value, it is very hard to beat what’s going on at the Edgedome, where tickets are five bucks and parking is free.
Consider:
• At 22-2, Edgewood sewed up second place in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, a Division III league made up of private schools in Wisconsin and Illinois.
• In 2016-17, coach Chaia Huff’s first season on campus, the Eagles finished 0-25. They went 9-11 in 2017-18, 11-9 last season. The turnaround is dramatic.
• There are no seniors on the team.
• The Eagles average 73 points a game this year and are winning by an average of 20.
• The scoring is so equally distributed that only one player — junior guard Alyssa Lemirande — averages in double figures with 13.1.
• The pace of play is fast, but not frenetic. Though they rarely take much time off the shot clock, the Eagles play with poise and efficiency, scoring 1.02 points per possession for the season.
“Exciting,” Lemirande said Wednesday night when asked to describe the identity of her team. “I think the Edgedome brings a lot of energy. It's small, but you can just feel all the energy from the people and it's just an exciting atmosphere here. And we play so fast. We like to keep the tempo running and I feel like we're pretty interesting to watch.”
Lemirande is joined in the Eagles’ starting backcourt by her sister, Bria. They are two-thirds of triplet sisters who were stars on Middleton High School’s 2017 state tournament team before moving on to Lindenwood University-Belleville, a southeastern Illinois school that competes in the NAIA, an athletic league that exists outside the NCAA.
After their freshman year, all three transferred. Carlee gave up the game altogether while Alyssa moved on to play at Edgewood. Bria enrolled at UW-Madison and was convinced she was leaving the game behind as well.
“I was completely over it and just wanted to be done,” she said. “And coach Huff just kept slightly letting me know, ‘If you ever change your mind, there's a spot here for you.’”
So she transferred to Edgewood this year and stepped in as the team’s starting point guard. She averages 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 8.8 points per game and has recorded two triple-doubles (double digits in three statistical categories) this season leading an offense that loves to score on the fast break.
Fans accustomed to watching the Badgers men’s team walk up the court after defensive rebounds might gasp if they see the Eagles run their aggressive transition game.
Midway through the third quarter Wednesday, Edgewood forward Diamond Pikulyk grabbed a defensive rebound and immediately threw an outlet pass to guard Brooke Lonigro who found a streaking Alyssa Lemirand who drove the lane and scored on a layup to take a 56-40 lead. Concordia called timeout and Huff greeted her players on the sideline with a full-throated roar.
“If we get a lead, we can't take our foot off the pedal. We’ve got to play the way we play, or else we get hesitant and we get stiff, and then everything doesn't work,” Huff said after the game. “We’ve got to play our style until they give in.”
Both sisters tallied double-doubles on Wednesday — 18 points and 11 assists for Alyssa, 12 points and 11 rebounds for Bria — and freshman Emma Klein from Burlington scored 18 while hitting three-of-five three pointers.
The push to recruit players from the Madison area was part of Huff’s plan to turn the program around.
“I really, really focused on local kids,” she said. “If there's good talent around me, I better be calling them. And that fills our gym. It spreads to everybody around. They know a kid who played at Middleton is on this team and they know a kid who played for Jefferson is on this team. A kid who played at McFarland is on this team. That gets the word out a little bit.”
She’s also not afraid to invoke the term “culture” in detailing what she did to build a successful program out of a winless season.
“It sounds a little cliche, but there just wasn't any culture here. It was kind of a revolving door. Kids who would come for our location and academics and then they joined the basketball team like it was a club team or something. They would play for a year but then their friend’s not playing, so they're not gonna play. That’s what I inherited.”
Her answer was to focus less on winning, at least at first, and more on simply keeping the team together.
“Nobody quits. That was the goal. Just nobody quits,” Huff said. “This is a program that works. This is a program that stays together. It doesn't matter who scores and we don’t have stars. We really go that way. Any kid can step up on any night and that’s what leads to winning.”
The Eagles host Wisconsin Lutheran at the Edgedome at 4:15 on Saturday afternoon for their regular season finale. The Eagles will then host a tournament semi-final on Friday, Feb. 28. The finals are two days later on March 1, potentially at number-one Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois.
But nobody’s looking past Wisconsin Lutheran, the only team other than Benedictine to beat Edgewood this year.
“It was our first game back from our two-week winter break,” Alyssa Lemirande said. “We were a little rusty coming in to it.”
“We’re definitely looking to redeem ourselves,” Bria added.
All the ingredients are in place for an exciting game. Madison hoop heads should get to the Edgedome and check it out.
