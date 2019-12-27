Cap Times reporters have an interesting perspective on Madison and Wisconsin. We're allowed the access and opportunity to see and hear things that most people don't.

We appreciated the opportunity to report many stories in 2019, but here is a list of some stories that stuck out above the others.

Sometimes the key to a good story is finding the right person, in this case a dairy farmer named Tom Litkea.

In the perfect storm of overproduction, tariff wars and the rising dominance of factory farms, Litkea is a leaf in the wind, in control of nothing but the milk he gets out of his 42 cows. Teetering on the brink of financial insolvency, Litkea embodied the plight of the small dairy farmer in a year in which 714 Wisconsin dairy farmers decided to throw in the towel.

But getting him to talk wasn’t easy.

“You don’t know dairy,” he told me when I called him for an interview. But his frustration gushed out when photographer Sharon Vanorny and I made the drive to his New Lisbon farm one frigid day last March, a few days after busted pipes turned his barn into a skating rink.

Litkea was the jump-off point for a story about the global forces that have made Litkea’s life, and the lives of countless other family farmers, financially untenable.

Turns out, I wasn’t the only journalist who got Litkea to talk. The New York-based progressive media group Creative Resistance interviewed him for a video about the plight of Wisconsin dairy farmers. That group was so moved by his story that it started a GoFundMe page, which has so far raised more than $8,400 toward a $15,000 goal to help Litkea pay his bills.

—Steven Elbow

In all, this story took about three months to report — much of which was consumed by reading and taking notes on 1,750 pages of Randy Nitschke’s personnel file. But it was initially handed off to me before that by our public affairs and investigative reporter, Katelyn Ferral, who obtained the file under the state’s open records law in mid-August, when she was already in the midst of her fellowship at Marquette University. Under her program, she wouldn’t have been able to report on the records until she returned to the Cap Times in spring, so she forwarded the documents to me to delve into.

The file itself was a lot to consume, with much of it taken up by pages and pages of investigatory notes from state officials into incidents that precipitated Nitschke’s dismissal from the Department of Veterans Affairs. But the documents weren’t arranged chronologically, with the opening pages delving into a 2015 report summarizing a prior investigation into Nitschke’s conduct, before jumping to a related 2017 discrimination complaint, findings from a 2018 Divison of Quality Assurance survey into Boland Hall and then back to a December 2015 letter issuing Nitschke a written reprimand over his use of a state vehicle — all in the first 155 pages.

—Briana Reilly

About one month after I took over as education reporter at the Cap Times, controversy erupted over the firing of a black security guard for using the n-word in telling a student not to use it. Though he was rehired a week-and-a-half later, what transpired in between could long affect how students' voices are considered in the Madison School District. That’s mostly due to the Friday, Oct. 19, walkout from West High School, in which more than 1,000 staff and students walked to the Doyle Administration Building to meet with district leaders and encourage them to reconsider the “zero tolerance” practice for staff use of the n-word. Anderson was rehired the next Monday.

It was a special chance so early in my coverage of the district to get the perspective that’s most important on this beat: students. I got to talk to a dozen who were walking about why they were there, what Anderson meant to them, what they hoped the result would be. Hearing their thoughtful answers, watching them take action and knowing it wasn’t the last we would see from them this school year was a special opportunity to cover.

—Scott Girard

Madison’s restaurant boom is over. 2020 is likely to bring more high-profile closures (Sujeo, Forequarter) and a major reason is lack of staff. Restaurant jobs offer a hands-on career track, but they’re often also low-paying, physically demanding, lacking in benefits and unpredictable. Turnover is expensive for owners and exhausting for everyone else.

I reported a version of this story in 2014. Five years later, sous chefs and servers used words like “crisis,” “dire” and “systemic failure” to describe the staffing situation in restaurants. This time, I took the opportunity to talk to restaurant veterans who’d been observing these shifts from behind the bar and asked them: Why is this happening, and how would you fix it?

“There’s a systemic failure in the hospitality business to create good jobs,” said Sam McDaniel, who co-founded Graft on the Capitol Square and now works at the Goodman Community Center. “It’s a chicken and egg thing. Are we struggling with staffing because there aren’t enough people? Or is it that jobs are not good, so people don’t want the jobs?”

— Lindsay Christians

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My first three months covering higher ed at the Cap Times have been a reminder of how easy it can be to get stuck in the weeds of university reporting — Faculty Senate, Regents meetings, resolutions and legislation. In the midst of all that, it’s refreshing to get a glimpse into some of the more human, heartwarming efforts going on around campus.

For this story, I accompanied two Audubon Society volunteers on their weekly survey for birds affected by window collisions. I’ve known from reporting at other publications that glass windows are a huge contributor to bird fatalities, but this story allowed me to put faces to the people who care about the issue nationwide. It also opened my eyes to how easy it would be to solve this widespread problem, if only more people and businesses were to know about it.

I’m the farthest thing from a morning person, but engaging with these bird lovers was a wonderful way to tackle something potentially drab — like building infrastructure — from a community solutions-based angle. And, as a new reporter, it was a helpful experience in learning my way around campus!

—Yvonne Kim

My favorite piece was the cover story I wrote about Golden Gloves boxing in Wisconsin. I had first met Briana Che and Andrea Nelson while I was at Madison365 when I wrote a profile about Briana. I had a blast at an event they had in March.

When I started at the Cap Times in October, Andrea was one of the first people who reached out with a story and it was nice to be covering something really familiar to start out!

—Nicholas Garton

For this Cap Times cover story, I enjoyed putting Dane County’s historic rainfall trends into context for readers. Flooding is on the forefront of many Madison residents’ minds following the deluge and subsequent flooding in 2018. But for those of use whose professions are not dependent on the weather, we rarely think about how too much rain could harm our livelihoods. To report this piece, local growers allowed me to visit their farms to see firsthand how they are affected by recent precipitation trends and what strategies they have employed to adapt to them.

Another reason that made this piece worthwhile to work on was meeting Charlie, a very good dog who enjoys his life at Rami Aburomia’s organic apple orchard, Atoms to Apples, in Mt. Horeb.

—Abigail Becker

My first Cap Times cover story let me dig deep into a problem I’d never thought about: what it’s like to teach or learn in schools that largely lack air-conditioning. In total, I interviewed 18 people, including the district’s building service director, a school board member, a summer school coordinator, a doctor, principals and multiple parents and teachers.

Through those conversations, I came to realize that the heat was making it hard — sometimes impossible — for teachers to do their jobs, and, in some cases, it was making parents fear for their children’s safety. Fourth grade teacher Stephanie Biese Patton told me about being instructed to teach in the dark to keep temperatures down, while parent Martha Siravo told me she worries that the heat will cause her 7-year-old daughter Jasmine, who has epilepsy, to have a seizure.

Meanwhile, I learned that, outside of the South, it’s common for schools not to have air-conditioning, and that as climate change drives temperatures up, controlling classroom temperatures could require enormous investments, and even teachers are of mixed opinions about whether the investment is worth it. “I just worry about what our contribution would be then to climate change to have all these resources that would benefit our learners, but at what cost?” said special education teacher Kit Swimm.

—Natalie Yahr

It's a journalist's job to take people to places they might not ordinarily visit. That's definitely true for the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center, located inside the City-County Building in downtown Madison. On an April Thursday, I joined Albert Watson as he supervised a crew of juvenile inmates in preparing a special lunch, which they do each week.

Spaghetti and meatballs, fried chicken and waffles, burritos, tres leches cake, smoothies and other delicacies are on the menu, along with the kind of candid conversations that often accompany good food.

“We want people in the community to come here and just engage the kids. They’ll talk to you," Watson said. "They have stories to tell.”

He has been encouraged to hear stories of kids who, after being released and returning to their families, pitch in and cook at home.

—Jason Joyce

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.