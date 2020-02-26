Hmong Institute plans statewide speaker series to mark 45th anniversary of diaspora

Hmong residents are more than refugees. They are Wisconsinites. They are teachers, police officers, nurses, farmers, university faculty.

That was the message delivered at the Hmong Institute earlier this week in a news conference to announce a slate of events to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Hmong Diaspora. The diaspora — dispersion of people outside their native country — is the result of thousands of Hmong people fleeing genocide following the Vietnam War, which is still fresh in the minds of elders who lived through it.

Mai Zong Vue of the Hmong Institute said the organization wants to bring the Hmong culture to life and show how deep a connection Wisconsin’s Hmong people feel with the state.

“We are a very young community,” Vue said. “We are business owners, we are taxpayers. We have culture and traditions that we celebrate. We are a really proud community where home ownership is high. We are beyond being refugees.”

From March until May, a speaker series will tour the state, dedicated to discussing the Hmong journey to the United States and the impact it has had both on the Hmong community as well as Wisconsin as a whole.