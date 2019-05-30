The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce has joined a group of 60 chambers around the country calling for federal legislation that would protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children and other immigrants.
“The Chamber supports federal immigration reforms that will encourage entrepreneurship, support our growing workforce needs and ensure homegrown talent remains in our community,” Chamber president Zach Brandon said in a statement.
“The individuals who would benefit from this legislation are pursuing their education here, starting careers and businesses and contributing to our tax base. Protecting them is the right thing to do for our young people and for our economy,” he said.
The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce signed on to a letter to Congress with the New American Economy’s Global Talent Chamber Network, supporting the federal Dream and Promise Act, which would offer legal protections to some DREAMers and individuals with Temporary Protected Status.
New American Economy describes itself as a research and advocacy group making “the economic case for immigration.”
Former President Barack Obama's administration established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012, offering legal protection for some immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, sometimes referred to as DREAMers. In 2017, President Donald Trump announced he would gradually end the program, a decision which has since been subject to numerous lawsuits. The program is not currently accepting new applications.
Over 300,000 individuals from select countries experiencing dangerous conditions like war or environmental disasters are eligible for TPS. The Trump administration has tried to end protections for many TPS recipients, which has also resulted in lawsuits.
“While federal court injunctions are keeping DACA and TPS protections on life support, the uncertainty around these programs is preventing our immigrant neighbors from realizing their potential—as doctors, teachers, engineers, or entrepreneurs—to everyone’s detriment,” the chambers’ letter to Congressional leadership reads.
According to the New American Economy, there are 1.25 million individuals eligible for DACA in the U.S., and about 10,500 in Wisconsin. Those 10,500 earn a collective $204 million in annual income and contribute over $31 million to taxes every year, New American Economy data shows.
In 2018, a Madison fast casual restaurant owner told The Cap Times about the importance of immigrant labor for his business.
“Honestly, the restaurant community in this city could not function without the Latino community. I rely on them. They're all my best employees,” he said. “A lot of my Latino workers work 40 hours for me and work 40 hours a week for someone else, and they’re paying into Social Security, a system that they’re never going to see any benefits from.”
The Greater Madison Chamber’s support of immigration reform falls in line with its larger legislative agenda announced Thursday, Brandon said. It focuses on increasing access and inclusion, and aims to better recruit and retain “world-class talent,” including DREAMers and TPS holders, Brandon said.
“Cities that construct a welcoming environment for companies and workers from around the world to innovate are ultimately successful at exporting solutions on a global scale,” Brandon said. “That is our goal for Greater Madison.”