After a tough last-second loss on the road against Lansing Ignite FC Tuesday, Forward Madison is still working to make a playoff push midway through its season. Coming off a four-game unbeaten streak, Forward Madison was looking forward to continue its hot streak in Michigan.
“It was disappointing to lose by 1 point in the final seconds of the game,” said Brian Sylvestre, Madison Forward Goalkeeper.
Even though Tuesday’s loss was tough to process, defender Carl Scneider said Friday morning at practice that the team is aware of the mistakes made in the game.
“Watching the film, there were so many little things that we could have done differently,” Scneider said. “ As a team we just have to continue to stay positive, and not look at Lancing game as a set back.”
Even though Madison is still in seventh place in the standings, the team is now five points out of the League One playoff race.
“We have to continue getting more wins, to have a better chance in making the playoffs,” said goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.
On Saturday, Madison has the opportunity to redeem itself, albeit in a tough matchup against the Chattanooga Red Wolves at Breese Stevens Field at 7 p.m.
“It is very important that we start the game strong and keep that momentum throughout the whole match,” said J.C Banks, midfielder.
In two games, Forward Madison has yet to defeat Chattanooga this season, dropping one in April and tying in May, both in Tennessee. At home, Forward Madison fans lead the league in attendance, which players believe can be used as an advantage.
Players like Sylvestre and Scneider are both excited the be back home, and understand how this game is critical.
“It’s good to be back home after being on the road for a minute, especially since we’re playing the Red Wolves, who we have not beaten yet,” said Sylvestre.
“Saturday’s game is very crucial because we do not want to lose three points to the Red Wolves and especially not at home, in font of our fans,” said Scneider, a Madison native and University of Wisconsin alum..
Forward Madison hosts Mexican club Leones Negros UdeG on Tuesday in an international exhibit at Breese Stevens at 7 p.m. Tickets for both matches are available at forwardmadisonfc.com.