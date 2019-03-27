Forward Madison FC are scheduled to play 34 games between now and early October: 28 USL1 games and six exhibitions or "friendlies." Madison fans will have 18 chances to see the Flamingos play at Breese Stevens.
With single game tickets on sale as of Wednesday, March 27, here are five to put on your calendar:
Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.: Greenville Triumph SC
The first chance to see FMFC in action is actually in a friendly with the University of Wisconsin men's team on April 16, but this is the first home game that counts in the standings. Forward will have played three games on the road by this time, so the players will be eager to show off their skills for the home fans, including The Flock, the supporter club seated in the section located behind the east goal.
Friday, May 24, 7 p.m.: Hertha Berlin
Hertha plays in the German Bundesliga and now calls Berlin's historic Olympiastadion home. The club's history runs parallel to the political history of Berlin itself. During the Soviet occupation, Hertha's stadium was close enough to the Berlin Wall that fans exiled to East Berlin could gather near the wall to follow the matches via crowd noise. Hertha is currently right in the middle of the Bundesliga standings (or "table") with a 9-9-8 record.
Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m.: Lansing Ignite
The USL1 team located closest to Madison makes its first trip to Breese Stevens Field. Fans of the two squads have already started to joust on social media, a development that is entertaining FMFC players. Ignite fans are already promising to bus in for the game and turn out in force.
Tuesday, June 25, 7 p.m.: Minnesota United FC
MNUFC has signed an affiliate deal with Forward Madison and the two teams faced off last week in a closed-door scrimmage, the results of which left some Madison players itching for a rematch. The Loons are a young squad that just christened a brand new stadium in St. Paul.
Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m.: Richmond Kickers
Richmond is a squad that competed in the USL Championship a year ago, finishing near the bottom of the standings. Now they're in USL1, but without the services of three players. Midfielder Brandon Eaton and defender Shaun Russell are playing for Madison and midfielder Neil Hlavaty is an FMFC assistant coach.