Food supply for Madison pantries, shelters threatened by COVID-19 developments

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. Staff will update this document as new information becomes available and as we're able to answer more of your questions. Find a form at the bottom of this article to submit questions of your own.

Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in Dane County, excess food from Monona Terrace may no longer be diverted to locations like the Beacon homeless resource center or public housing buildings like Braxton Place.

Healthy Food For All founder Joe Mingle said that in the short term, his organization has been able to give more food than usual to the clients it serves due to no-shows for a conference at Monona Terrace. The organization partners with the convention center to distribute food to those who utilize food pantries and free meals around Madison. Large numbers of boxed lunches, hors d'oeuvres, main dishes and snacks have been available.

But with widespread closings and cancellations of large gatherings due to the coronavirus, Mingle says that excess food may not be available for much longer.