Flex lanes to open to traffic on the Madison Beltline Wednesday

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hoping to speed up commute times with a flex lane opening on the Beltline on Wednesday.

The highway’s median shoulder, currently used when cars break down or need to pull over, will be open to drivers for a 10-mile stretch east of the Whitney Way exit to the Interstate 39/90 interchange when there is heavy traffic. About 120,000 vehicles travel the Beltline per day.

The flex lane will open during rush hour — generally from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays — and when the highway is congested, such as during UW-Madison football games.

Signals on the highway will tell drivers whether the lane is open for traffic. Representatives from the Department of Transportation said they hope the measure will alleviate congestion during popular hours on the road.

“We want to have that reliable travel time for the public on the Beltline so they know it’s going to be a nice flowing freeway,” said David Karnes, an engineering chief at the department. “The public should expect to travel from point A to point B in a certain amount of time. We have not met those goals. It’s something that the Beltline has been notorious for years. We want that to change.”

Construction on the Beltline’s flex lane began in 2018. As part of the project, the Department of Transportation fixed older concrete pavements and added a layer of asphalt. They also narrowed lanes by a foot.

The system has been used in 17 states, including on U.S. 23 in Michigan. During the planning process, Department of Transportation representatives visited Michigan’s 9-mile flex lane in Washtenaw County.

Michigan opened a flex lane because, like the Beltline, the stretch typically experiences traffic slowdowns only during rush hours. It would be cost prohibitive to construct a new lane, said Aaron Jenkins, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Highway 23 north of Ann Arbor “is an area where rush hour and seasonal traffic congestion is commonplace,” Jenkins said. “The three-hour pulses of heavy traffic during morning and evening rush hours, and relatively lighter traffic outside of these time blocks, allowed us to right-size the solution to the problem.”

Eric Novotny, known as “Beltline Bob,” patrolled the Beltline for 30 years for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Now retired, Novotny said he has grown attached to the roadway.

At first he was skeptical about implementing a flex lane on the highway, Novotny said.

“Adding a lane to an already congested roadway scared me,” he said. “The capacity is now increasing.”

Novotny worried that drivers would treat the flex lane as the “fast lane,” using it to speed past others on the Beltline and leading to accidents.

Still, in states like Michigan, flex lanes have proven an effective safety measure for travelers. Secondary car crashes, including those caused by stalled or disabled vehicles, have decreased by 50% with implementation of the flex lane, Jenkins said.

Novotny considers the expansion to be overall positive, he said. The more traffic that can be on the roadway, the more efficiently drivers will move as a pack.

He does not anticipate the addition of a flex lane will increase driver speed significantly, but believes speeds could increase by five to 10 mph by implementing the new lane.

In Michigan, speeds have increased by approximately 20 mph. Jenkins said the flex route has reduced travel time by 32% during morning rush hours.

Novotny said he considers the plan to be safe. Most large disruptive crashes do not occur during rush times, since the roads are so congested drivers are not able to move fast, he said.

When a car needs to pull over on the highway’s shoulder, cameras and sensors along the flex lane will signal that the lane is now closed. Drivers in the flex lane will always have time to switch lanes, Novotny said, especially during rush hour times when speeds are generally slower.

“Sensors are going to be very beneficial and aid in the dealing with whatever incident is on the roadway,” he said. “The sensors will immediately be able to shut off the flex lane.”

State employees and local police will monitor the flex lane and will be able to close all or parts of the lane to traffic when needed.

Between sheriff monitoring and intelligent transportation system technology, Novotny said, there shouldn’t be problems avoiding crashes on the flex lane when somebody needs to pull over.

Karnes said the Department of Transportation’s traffic control center will have an eye on the flex lane at all times.

“We’ve got pretty dense camera coverage along the Beltline,” he said. “That gives us an eye in the sky where we can verify traffic conditions and decide when and where the flex should be open or closed.”