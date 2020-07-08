Evjue Foundation announces grants, including pandemic relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board of the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has announced a new round of grants totaling $305,000 to local nonprofits, including an additional $70,000 to area food pantries struggling to meet the needs caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The additional $70,000 brings total pandemic-related aid to $705,000 for the year, including assistance to front-line health care workers and vaccine-related endeavors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The new pandemic grants include $30,000 for Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin, which earlier this year was awarded $100,000 in emergency help. Other food assistance in this new round of awards includes $10,000 for Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens, and $5,000 each to the Northside Planning Council, Middleton Outreach Ministry, Badger Prairie Needs Network, St. Vincent de Paul, the River Food Pantry and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.