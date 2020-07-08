Evjue Foundation announces grants, including pandemic relief

The board of the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has announced a new round of grants totaling $305,000 to local nonprofits, including an additional $70,000 to area food pantries struggling to meet the needs caused by the coronavirus crisis.
The additional $70,000 brings total pandemic-related aid to $705,000 for the year, including assistance to front-line health care workers and vaccine-related endeavors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The new pandemic grants include $30,000 for Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin, which earlier this year was awarded $100,000 in emergency help. Other food assistance in this new round of awards includes $10,000 for Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens, and $5,000 each to the Northside Planning Council, Middleton Outreach Ministry, Badger Prairie Needs Network, St. Vincent de Paul, the River Food Pantry and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
The Evjue Foundation’s traditional grant-making has been altered this year in order to assist in the unexpected health crisis. All Evjue awards are made possible by the will of the late William T. Evjue, the founder of The Capital Times, who directed that proceeds from his controlling stock in the newspaper go to the Evjue Charitable Trust and, in turn, be directed to the foundation to be distributed to worthy causes throughout the community. Since his death in 1970, the Foundation has distributed more than $70 million to community causes.
In its latest action, the 15-member foundation board awarded an additional $234,000 to traditional nonprofits. When combined with a $250,000 second-year pledge to the Madison Youth Arts Center and a second $125,000 pledge toward the construction of the new Wisconsin Historical Society Museum on the Capitol Square, plus contributions to both the UW Foundation and Madison Community Foundation of $48,000 each, total giving this year has been more than $1.4 million.
Following is a list of the area nonprofits that shared in the $234,000 traditional giving:
• ABC for Health — $10,500 for the nonprofit’s work in connecting immigrant families with health care.
• Agrace — $15,000 to support the hospice institution’s advanced training for certified nursing assistants.
• Aldo Leopold Nature Center — $5,000 in support of the center’s many programs for area children.
• Allied Wellness Center — $10,000 to help expand on training community health workers in the Allied Neighborhood.
• Bayview Foundation — $5,000 to assist the foundation’s work in providing youth programs in a low-income neighborhood.
• Centro Hispano of Dane County — $25,000 to support the organization’s work with struggling students.
• Children’s Dyslexia Center — $2,500 to help fund supplies to help young people with dyslexia.
• Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs — $10,000 to support arts and music programs in area schools.
• Dane County DA’s Crime Response Program — $5,000 in support of a program to provide assistance to crime victims.
• Family Service Madison — $10,000 toward its program to provide mental health services to middle school-age children.
• Free Bikes 4 Kidz — $5,000 toward the program to provide free bicycles to needy children.
• Friends of PBS-Wisconson— $5,000 in general support of educational television.
• Literacy Network Inc. — $20,000 to support the network’s work to combat illiteracy.
• League of Women Voters of Dane County — $5,000 to help defray costs of its annual voters’ guide.
• Madison Children’s Museum — $5,000 to help with the museum’s children’s outreach program during the pandemic.
• Madison Community Policing Foundation Inc. — $5,000 to help expand a reading program for kids in mainly challenged neighborhoods.
• Madison Reading Project — $10,000 toward the nonprofit’s endeavors to provide books to underserved children.
• Madison Youth Choirs — $1,000 in general support of connecting youth with music.
• Mentoring Positives — $5,000 to support internship programs for young people.
• Operation Fresh Start — $5,000 in general support of Fresh Start’s work connecting education and work skills.
• Reach-a-Child — $5,000 to pay for books that first responders can give to children who are caught in traumatic incidents.
• RSVP of Dane County — $5,000 to support programming for senior citizens.
• Simpson Street Free Press — $20,000 to assist with its after-school academic programs and the production of its regular newspapers produced by students.
• The Progressive — $15,000 in general support of the magazine founded by Fighting Bob La Follette.
• The Rainbow Project — $5,000 for a program that focuses on helping children caught in domestic abuse situations.
• Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism — $10,000 in general support of the organization’s watchdog role.
• Wisconsin Democracy Campaign — $10,000 in support of the nonprofit’s tracking of campaign contributions and the impact of money on politics. ￼
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!