Arly Sandow watched from his porch as volunteers laid sandbag after sandbag in front of the Yahara Riverview Apartments.
Typically, he’d have to look to the east to actually view the Yahara, but on Thursday it was flowing right in front of him down East Main Street.
Sandow, 78, is one of several residents at the 60-unit Commonwealth Development Inc. affordable housing project fronted by green space just off the bike path on the 1400 block of East Main. The green space is currently submerged, and as the city uncorks the Tenney Park dam to ease the swell of Lake Mendota, the footprint of the water is going to grow.
“Me and my roommate are going to stay at a motel,” Sandow said.
Sandow is one of about several disabled residents under the care of Options in Community Living, a nonprofit that provides support to developmentally disabled people. Other residents are staying home and hoping the sandbags will hold back the tide.
The sandbag operation was being organized by Mark France, Commonwealth maintenance coordinator, who freely admitted he was wading into unknown territory.
“I’ve never done this before,” he said.
His plan was to stack a line of bags at the low end of the building and install pumps between the building and the bags, hoping they can pump out the water faster than it comes in.
As the project got under way, volunteers alerted by neighborhood notices filed in and started stacking.
“I just saw it on Facebook and today’s a little light for me,” said Tag Evers, a local music promoter. “I thought I’d come down and volunteer during my lunch hour.”
Down the street, in the parking lot behind Old Sugar Distillery at Commonwealth's Main Street Industries business incubator, more volunteers filled bags and loaded them into trucks.
“We’ve been kind of worried about this for a bit actually,” said Commonwealth Development executive director Justice Castañeda. “Just because it’s this question: Is it plausible that the weather could continue to become more erratic?”
About 40 percent of the residents at Yahara Riverview Apartments are disabled.
“We really think it’s important to do everything we can for our tenants that are the most vulnerable,” Castañeda said. “The people who end up being affected the most by these things are our poorest citizens.”