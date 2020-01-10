Donate a bike to Free Bikes 4 Kidz on Saturday at one of seven locations

Andy Quandt likes to say that in youth there’s your first teddy bear and then your first car. But in between those things is a first taste of freedom that comes from a bicycle.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, Free Bikes 4 Kidz will launch its annual drive to collect and restore bikes that will then be donated to children and families at an event later this spring.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz is a nonprofit organization with a name that doubles as its mission. There are operations in Madison, Minnesota, Utah, Detroit, Portland and several other locations. This will mark the fourth year in a row that Quandt, as executive director, has spearheaded the bike collection and restoration effort in Madison.
“For those of us lucky enough to remember our first bike, having a bike to call our own was a big deal,” Quandt said. “Between your teddy bear and first car you have your bike. At the end of the day it’s about freedom. It allows you to branch out and explore. It’s just a tremendous feeling for anyone.”
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Free Bikes 4 Kidz will accept donated bikes at seven locations:
- 100 Silverado Dr., Stoughton
- 6408 Copps Ave., Monona
- 4200 Savannah Dr., DeForest
- 2275 Deming Way, Middleton
- 3102 Meriter Way, Madison
- 2690 Research Park Dr., Fitchburg
Volunteers will be needed beginning Jan. 13 to help get the bikes ready for distribution. Anyone interested in being a volunteer can contact Quandt at andy@fb4madison.org. There's also a form available at fb4kmadison.org/volunteer.
You have free articles remaining.
“People can sign up online to come in,” Quandt said. “We will have volunteer cleaners, preppers and mechanics. There’s no experience needed to be a cleaner. They just clean the bikes. Preppers do saddles, tires, pedals and just make the bike complete. Volunteer mechanics and staff mechanics will make sure the bikes are in full working condition. After we get all the bikes fixed up we give them away.”
That work is part of a 10 week “rehab” period where the bikes are restored to full working condition. The shop operates approximately 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., to accommodate schedules of volunteers.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz partners with several groups to help give away the bikes. Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, the Bayview Foundation, Big Brother Big Sisters of Dane County, Goodman Community Center, Lussier Community Education Center and Simpson Street Free Press lent helping hands. Free Bikes 4 Kidz will also host its own giveaway, which Quandt says provides an up-close picture of what love and joy look like.
“Giving a child a bike is a tangible way to say ‘I love you’ and I always like that,” Quandt says. “Because when you’re actually physically giving the kid a bike, you can just see how much it means to them. And if they’re old enough to know how much work went behind it, it shows them how much the community loves them.”
Quandt said that last year one kid who had registered for a bike told him that he and his dad already had bikes, but he wanted one for his mother so she could join their family rides. Quandt also overheard two kids who had received bikes talking about how they could now ride from Warner Park all the way down to State Street.
“I think that what we’re giving is a chance for kids to get out and explore,” Quandt said. “Last year we gave away 1,400 bikes. It was 1,100 the year before that. It really just depends on how many bikes we get. A thousand is really our minimum goal.”
The organization is also looking for a partner to provide helmets. Free Bikes 4 Kidz wants to provide a free helmet with each free bike.
March 28-29, 2020 is the tentative date Free Bikes 4 Kidz is looking at for the big giveaway.