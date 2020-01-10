Donate a bike to Free Bikes 4 Kidz on Saturday at one of seven locations

Volunteers will be needed beginning Jan. 13 to help get the bikes ready for distribution. Anyone interested in being a volunteer can contact Quandt at andy@fb4madison.org. There's also a form available at fb4kmadison.org/volunteer.

“People can sign up online to come in,” Quandt said. “We will have volunteer cleaners, preppers and mechanics. There’s no experience needed to be a cleaner. They just clean the bikes. Preppers do saddles, tires, pedals and just make the bike complete. Volunteer mechanics and staff mechanics will make sure the bikes are in full working condition. After we get all the bikes fixed up we give them away.”

That work is part of a 10 week “rehab” period where the bikes are restored to full working condition. The shop operates approximately 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., to accommodate schedules of volunteers.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz partners with several groups to help give away the bikes. Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, the Bayview Foundation, Big Brother Big Sisters of Dane County, Goodman Community Center, Lussier Community Education Center and Simpson Street Free Press lent helping hands. Free Bikes 4 Kidz will also host its own giveaway, which Quandt says provides an up-close picture of what love and joy look like.