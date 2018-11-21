After nearly a century, a family-owned eastside dry cleaner is getting ready to press its last shirt.
Jim Friedl, owner of Block Cleaners at 2017 Winnebago St., announced last week that declining health and an offer on the building factored into the decision.
“Closing seemed like the right choice for me and my family,” he said in a letter to customers.
The last day customers can drop off garments for cleaning is Nov. 30. Block is closing its doors for good on Dec. 8.
The closing creates another vacancy in a rapidly changing east side enclave where Winnebago and Atwood streets converge in a hive of commercial activity in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood. The building, tucked in among aging storefronts, is a stroll from popular bars, restaurants and shops on a revitalized block heavy with pedestrian traffic.
A housing development in the works just down the street at the former Winnebago Studios is likely to boost that traffic.
But it’s a block that has seen its share of misfortune. In February a fire gutted the nearby Chocolaterian cafe, driving that business and Vault Interiors and Design from the premises. That building, housing 20,800 square feet of retail space, has been vacant ever since, making the entire half-block seem ripe for development.
The departure of Block Cleaners leaves only Players Sports Bar on that side of the street, and owner Mark Kroon isn’t planning to sell.
“I’ve had offers from over the last couple of years from people interested in buying the bar,” he said. “I’m not really interested in selling.”
He said those offers were from people wanting to get into the bar business. He hasn’t had offers from anyone interested in redeveloping the property.
“If somebody gave a good enough offer, I’d sell,” he said.
Dave Ever, the nephew of Block Cleaners owner Jim Friedl, said Tuesday that he couldn’t say who offered to buy the building.
“I’m not at liberty to discuss that,” he said.
He said he’s heard talk that the prospective buyer intends to install four separate stores in the building, but he hasn’t heard any concrete plans.
Block Cleaners has been at the Winnebago Street location since 1919. In 1921 the owner, Block — Ever couldn’t recall the founder's first name — sold the business to his Clem Friedl, Ever's grandfather.
“He fell in love with an equestrian and decided to sell the business to my grandfather and he went up north somewhere with his girlfriend,” Ever said.
Ever has been running the business for the last couple of years as Jim Friedl suffered a string of health problems. He said the business is still profitable, and Jim Friedl offered to sell it to him.
“I thought about it,” he said. “He offered it and I just decided it’s just too darn hard to get help. People just don’t want to do detailed pressing with an iron.”
A tightening labor market has only made matters worse.
“It’s kind of been in my blood, with it in the family for so long,” he said. “That part’s hard, but there are some things I’m not going to miss.”